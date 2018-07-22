2018 World Cup - Top 10 Moments

It's been a week since the World Cup final, which has given fans plenty of time to sit down and reflect on the past month of non-stop football.

We’ve had goals galore, some absolute screamers, last-minute drama, favorites disappointing, underdogs creating history and everything in between. It's been a truly historic World Cup with some great moments.

So let's reflect on those moments and look back at the top 10 moments from the 2018 World Cup.

10. Russia serve an opening day thrashing

Russian football was in a bit of a mess before the World Cup. Russia entered the tournament on a 6 game winless run, losing 5 and drawing 1. They also entered the tournament as the lowest ranked side in the FIFA world rankings becoming the first host nation to do so.

Not much was expected from Russia, even by their own fans. But it only took 90 minutes to wash away all the despair that built up in the last few years. 90 minutes was all it took to change the mood of Russian football.

Russia opened the tournament against Saudi Arabia. After just 12 minutes, Yury Gazinsky put the hosts in front. Starman Alan Dzagoev came off with an injury shortly after to dampen the mood a bit but that didn't last long as his replacement Denis Cheryshev, who barely made the squad, scored just before halftime to make in 2-0.

Artem Dzyuba added in the 71st minute before Cheryshev scored his second of the game with a screamer. Russia’s breakout star Aleksandr Golovin scored a sublime freekick to complete the rout.

5-0. Russia put all shouts before the tournament that they were going to be the worst host nation ever behind them. A nation entered the World Cup expecting nothing but left it proud and excited for the future.

