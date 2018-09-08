Top 10 Best Young Footballers Right Now

Inphase Mussel FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 452 // 08 Sep 2018, 04:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Young Players' Wallpaper.

Age is not an issue in the game of football. 19-year-olds are winning the World Cup, and 32-year-olds are still receiving runner-up awards in the World Cup, so the age factor shouldn't be an argument anymore.

Although It depends partly on the position you play, and partly on your skill. Skill is independent of age. You can play football at the age of 38 or more like Gianluigi Buffon if you have an ability as thorough as his. Players like Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, and Xavi are still playing football, may it be in smaller clubs but the age factor doesn't restrict them.

Let's take a look at some of the great potential players who are yet to hit their prime in the game.

Kylian Mbappe

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

I assume words are not enough for this 19-year-old. Kylian Mbappe has won everything he has put his leg into.

Kylian Mbappe had 44 appearances last season for PSG in which he found the net 21 times, and managed to bag 16 assists for his teammates. Also, he added four goals in seven matches as France emerged as world champions in Russia.

Kylian Mbappe has won seven trophies already being a teenager, and out of which one trophy is the World Cup. He is walking into the list of greatest footballers ever to grace the pitch.

2. Leroy Sane

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Leroy Sane has left the German hotel and will miss the next friendly against Peru as per claims. But this does not take away what talent he is and what he brings to the Manchester City squad.

Leroy Sane made 31 appearances last season, out which he scored ten times and assisted 15 times and was one of the main reasons Manchester City had a record-setting season in the English Premier League. He crossed the ball 93 times, and have created at least 13 big chances for Manchester City last season.

Overall, the German played 47 matches and scored 14 goals and provided 19 assists.

The 22-year-old has won 4 trophies in his career, and under Guardiola's guidance, Sane can achieve more.

3. Marcus Rashford

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Marcus Rashford is one of the most versatile players of Manchester United. He can play on either side of the wing and also take the central-striking position.

The 20-year old made 35 appearances in the EPL last season and contributed 12 times to the team which includes seven goals and five assists. He has crossed the ball 81 times and has blocked about 23 shots.

With 32 goals and 17 assists in 125 career games with United, Rashford's future looks bright. He has won 5 trophies in his career so far and could achieve more.

4. Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield

The 21-year-old has appeared 29 times in Manchester City's record-breaking campaign in last year's English Premier League. Overall, the Brazilian played in 42 games and scored 17 goals in his first full year with the Citizens.

Out of the 29 times he appeared in the EPL, he scored 13 goals and assisted three times. He was a great resource to Manchester City's team. Under Guardiola's guidance, he can still improve his game and go for the world-class profile.

Jesus has won 6 trophies so far, and he is only 21. A great resource to the footballing era.

5. Christian Pulisic

Borussia Dortmund v Benfica - International Champions Cup 2018

The 19-year-old plays as a winger for the German side Borussia Dortmund. He was a perfect fit in Tuchel's plans in the 2016/17 season and continued to be important in the woeful season Dortmund had last year under Peter Bosz and Peter Stoger.

Christian Pulisic made 32 appearances last season for BVB, out of which he managed to find the net four times and assisted six times to his side in the Bundesliga.

Probably, Pulisic's worst moment in his career has gone, after he could not help the US national team reach the FIFA World Cup in 2018. He has won 3 trophies in his career so far. The American can be a great asset to any team he steps into further.

1 / 2 NEXT