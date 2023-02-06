Top 10 biggest stars to have played in the MLS

Major League Soccer (MLS) has seen some of the world's most talented footballers grace its stage over the years. The introduction of the Designated Player Rule in 2007 ensured an influx of some of the biggest stars in the game.

This has led to an improved standard of play as well as bolstering the league's global profile over the years. From exciting goals to unforgettable moments, the MLS has produced some of the most memorable moments in football history.

In this article, we take a look at the 10 biggest stars (in no particular order) to ever play in the MLS:

#1 David Beckham

David Beckham joined LA Galaxy from Real Madrid in 2007 and immediately became the face of the MLS. The former Manchester United star brought global attention to the league and played a key role in raising its profile around the world.

Beckham's impact on the league was immense and he is widely credited with helping to popularize the sport in the United States.

Beckham made 98 appearances for LA Galaxy in the MLS, scoring 18 goals and providing 32 appearances.

#2 Thierry Henry

Henry joined the New York Red Bulls from Barcelona in 2010 and immediately made an impact in the league. He was a prolific scorer and his presence helped raise the standard of play.

The Frenchman's incredible skill and goal-scoring ability made him a fan-favorite and one of the most recognizable faces in the MLS.

#3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined LA Galaxy from Manchester United in 2018 and marked his debut with a brace in the inaugural derby against Los Angeles FC.

The Swede was a dominant force on the pitch and his goals helped the Galaxy reach the playoffs in 2019. His personality and impressive goalscoring record made him one of the biggest stars in the MLS.

With 53 goals in 58 games, Ibrahimovic stands out as the most prolific striker to ever play in the league.

#4 Kaka

Kaka joined Orlando City SC from Real Madrid in 2014. Known for his incredible skills, vision, and passing ability, he was a key figure in Orlando's attack.

The Brazilian was also a fan-favorite and a vital player for Orlando City until his retirement in 2017. The 2007 Balon d'Or winner had a total compensation package worth $7.2 million with the team which made him the highest paid player in the league then.

#5 Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard finally joined New York City FC in 2015 after a loan spell at Manchester City. The Legendary Chelsea midfielder quickly established himself as one of the most important players in the league.

Known for his incredible work rate, vision, and goalscoring ability, the Englishman was a key figure in his two seasons at New York City FC, scoring 15 goals in 29 MLS games.

#6 Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney joined D.C. United in 2018 after a spell at Everton. The highlight of his time in USA came against Orlando City when he made a last-ditch tackle to stop a counter-attack and immediately assisted a goal, securing his team a 3-2 win in the last minute.

In his time with DC United, Rooney scored 23 times in 48 MLS games.

#7 Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba joined Montreal Impact in 2015 after his second stint with Chelsea. The Ivorian scored 21 goals in 33 appearances in the league and was a crucial player for the team during his time at the club.

#8 Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo joined New York City FC in 2015 as a free agent after leaving Juventus. He played three seasons in America, making a total of 60 MLS games, scoring once and picking up nine assists.

#9 David Villa

David Villa joined New York City FC in 2014 after his one-season stint with Atletico Madrid. The former Barcelona striker scored 80 goals and set up another 21 in just 126 appearances in the league.

The Spaniard helped New York City reach the playoffs in each of his four seasons with the club and was named the league's Most Valuable Player in 2016.

#10 Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane joined the LA Galaxy in 2011 and was an integral part of their success over the next five seasons. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool striker scored 104 goals and recorded 41 assists in 165 appearances for the club — with nine goals coming in 21 playoff matches.

The Irishman is a three-time MLS Cup Champion and was named the MLS MVP for the 2013/14 season.

