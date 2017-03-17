Top 10 celebrity football fans

From actors to politicians, everyone has a favourite football club

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 17 Mar 2017, 17:47 IST

Football is arguably the most popular sport in the world and the top clubs in Europe have an almost fanatical following. While some famous and historic clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid make this list, there are also some slightly surprising names like Aston Villa and Everton which have some very famous fans.

From WWE wrestlers to powerful political personalities, everyone has a favourite football club. Without much ado, let us take a look at some famous celebrities and whom they support:

#10 John Cena – Tottenham Hotspur

Probably the most famous WWE wrestler of this generation, John Cena is reportedly a huge fan of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. The American wrestler visited White Hart Lane in 2008 and even received a jersey from former Tottenham manager Gerry Francis.

Speaking to the Sun, Cena said:

“There is such an atmosphere in that stadium, even when it's empty. It was an honour to receive this shirt from a legend like Gerry Francis – especially as he's a big WWE fan.”

Other famous fans of the club include Rupert Grint (yes Ron Weasely supports Tottenham Hotspur) and Jude Law. With the Lilywhites playing some beautiful football under Mauricio Pochettino, the likes of John Cena, Rupert Grint and Jude Law will be hoping that this season the Premier League side finish above their arch rivals Arsenal.