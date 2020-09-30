Football is a sport that is always evolving. Football has become much more technical and physical over the last two decades. Gone are the days where a player could make it to the top level just by working hard and showing a lot of heart.

Attackers can no longer be out and out goal-scorers and defenders cannot just be fighters and warriors. Attackers are expected to have speed, strength, flair, dribbling, and vision in their game along with a goal-scoring touch, whilst defenders are now expected to be ball-players so that they may be able to orchestrate attacks from the defence.

The one position that has seamlessly adapted and evolved over time, to suit any generations or style of football, is the centre attacking midfield position.

Players who play in attacking midfield are expected to have magic in their boots. The central attacking midfielder of a team is expected to do things on a football field that others only dream off. Much of a football team's attack revolves around their attacking midfielders.

A centre attacking midfielder is a surgeon. They pick intricate passes, unlock defences, see things that other players cannot, provide the finishing touch when required and most importantly, bring the rest of their teammates into the game.

As football has evolved, the role of an attacking midfielder in a football team has remained the same. On that note, here are 10 of the greatest attacking midfielder of all time.

#10 Michael Laudrup

Michael Laudrup playing the No.10 role for Barcelona

The current generation of football fans might remember Michael Laudrup for his time as the manager of Swansea, but during his playing days, he was considered to be one of the greatest players of his generation.

During a 17-year playing career, Laudrup won league titles with Ajax, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus whilst playing mainly as an attacking midfielder.

Laudrup was a member of Johan Cruyff's "Dream Team" at Barcelona, where he won nine trophies including four successive La Liga titles from 1991 to 1994 and the European Cup in 1992.

The Dane was voted as the Best Foreign Player in Spanish Football in 1999 for the preceding 25-year period. In November 2003, Laudrup was voted as the Golden Player of Denmark by the Danish Football Union and is widely regarded as their best player of the past 50 years.

Laudrup was named by Pelé in the FIFA 100 list of the world's greatest living players. He is even considered by some to be the best Scandinavian footballer of all time, ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.