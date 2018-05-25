Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Top 10 Champions League Finals 

    With the 2017/18 Champions League finals upon us, relive some of the most entertaining finals with video highlights from each game

    Harsh Biyani
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 11:08 IST
    2.42K

    UEFA Champions League 2017-18 GS Draw
    The Champions League final will take place in Kiev on 26th May this year with kickoff at 7:45 pm BST

    The Champions League is one of the most decorated tournaments for football clubs and this year, Real Madrid and Liverpool face off each other in the final for the first time since 1981, with the latter emerging victorious.

    Real Madrid are the current holders of the cup and are the only team to have won it back-to-back since the name changed from European Cup to Champions League.

    The Spanish side is looking to win the tournament for a record 13th time whereas Liverpool are seeking the sixth in their history.

    We have witnessed a lot of specular finals, amazing comebacks, clubs defying all odds and some mouth-watering clashes in the past. This year should be no exception.

    Without further much ado, let us look back and relive some of the amazing nights ahead of the final this weekend.

    psstt....most of us wouldn't have watched the games on this list, live, but as the saying goes Old is gold, some of the games back in the past were truly amazing.

    So get comfortable, cause this could take you some time.

    P.S. This list consists of matches since the competition was founded. Back then, it was referred to as 'European Cup'. 

    #10 Celtic 2-1 Inter Milan: 1967, Lisbon

    Celtic
    Celtic became the 1st non-Latin sie to win the European Cup

    It was the year when Celtic had completely dominated the Scottish league. They had won the league, the League Cup and the Scottish Cup and they were about to play their most important game of the season.

    Inter Milan, the 2 times champions, were looking to add another European glory, but it was not to be this time. The Italian side took an early lead but Celtic's attacking display was too much for the defensive-minded Inter.

    Inter were up at the half-way mark but goals from Tommy Gemmell and Stevie Chalmers in the second half sealed the deal for the Scottish club.

    "We did it by playing football; pure, beautiful, inventive football," Celtic coach Jock Stein said afterwards. "There was not a negative thought in our heads."

    Welcome To The Party...Celtic

