10 of the most injury-prone footballers in the world

Abdul Majid FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jul 2018, 15:28 IST

Injuries are a very sad part of the game of football. We are robbed of seeing the players perform at their best when they get injured, and some injuries are so severe that they end careers.

Almost every sportsperson has been injured playing the game, but most of them eventually recover and get back on the field. But there are a few players that seem to be on the treatment table more often than the pitch.

On that note, here is a list of 10 of the most injury-prone footballers of all time.

1. Micheal Essien

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essen is one player who has seen far more bench and table action than most of his former team-mates.

Nicknamed “the bison”, Essien was an explosive midfielder who never backed away from a little bit of action. But needless to say, due to his frequent injuries we never got to see the best of him on a constant basis.

The Ghanaian international has suffered knee and leg injuries multiple times whilst at Chelsea, and at times has faced periods of up to six months out of action.

Essien was also forced to miss out on the 2010 World Cup, in which Ghana were eliminated in the quarterfinals on penalties against Uruguay.

AC Milan v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

