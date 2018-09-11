Top 10 forwards in the world right now

Three superstars in one picture who deserve to take the top spot if any other two were not present

Forwards are the main reason for a football match to be decided and for fans to dream about their favourite team scoring plenty of goals and doing some sublime skills. With their dazzling dribbling, piercing passing and superb striking make fans stick to the action as those moments are unmissable and breathtaking.

Forwards are creators as well as scorers. They are a major source for highlights after the match day. With their brilliant play, they are the ones who extremely attract new fans to the game. Without them, football might not have gotten such a huge fan base and also might not be as good as it is.

Although our intention is not to weigh down the contributions of goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders. Football is a team game and every aspect is very important, but this article's prime focus is on forwards.

We have selected 10 best forwards(strikers and wingers, excluding attacking midfielders) who are currently playing and making some immense contributions to their team.

Unfortunately, we can not accompany some top forwards in our list, they are the players who could make the cut on another day, here are some honourable mentions.

Luis Suarez, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Mauro Icardi, and Diego Costa.

So without further ado, let us quickly dive into our top 10 forward list.

#10 Edinson Cavani

Paris Saint-Germain v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Country: Uruguay

Current Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Position: Striker

Strengths: Physicality and aerial advantage

Cavani's World Cup performances showed the world how good he could be, he played a key role in the round of 16 tie against Portugal and drove Uruguay to the quarterfinals, and his team could have given a strong fight against France if he was not injured.

He was always behind the shadows of some players where he played like Suarez, Diego Forlan, Ibrahimovic and now Neymar. But he emerged from the shadows and showed his prowess with his sensational form for PSG last season, scoring 28 goals in Ligue 1 and topping the chart and also performed superbly for his country in the recently concluded World Cup.

His immaculate finishing, aerial strength and industrious nature possess a threat to any defence in the world.

This guy is the best at his best, he has all the qualities of a perfect striker and with his current form ensure his status in our top 10 list. Hopefully, he, along with his two world-class teammates, Neymar and Mbappe, will deliver Champions League glory to their club.

Delicious, complete feast.

