In an era where goalkeepers' selling rate has significantly been over-exaggerated, it is hard for anyone to spot a good goalie as the price tags will most likely influence most of the analyst's decisions in determining who the best keeper actually is. As such this list will feature the best goalkeepers, not merely based on the price tag on him but rather on his individual skills that have set him apart from others.

Determining the best goalkeeper is not something that comes naturally to many. Most goalkeepers here are defined not by the saves they make but also on their awareness and how many points they carry with them even before the season begins.

# 10. Jack Butland

The young English man is one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment. He shouldn't be underestimated because he plays for a championship team. He has what it takes to play for the top teams and it is a huge wonder why most of the top teams in the Premier League didn't pounce on him once Stoke City got relegated. He has speed, physic and his reflexes are up there with the top keepers. He was probably the only shining light in Stoke City's relegation campaign.

The number of points that Stoke City took from their disastrous campaign came from him being a safe pair of hands for them. If Stoke are to make it back to the Premier League, they will highly depend on Butland. They simply have to do what it takes to keep him.

You can be assured that if price tags didn't play a part in how national team selections go, Butland would have gone into the world cup as England's number one. He has proved over and over again that he is better than all the choices England currently have.

