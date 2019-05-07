×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 10 headed goals by Cristiano Ronaldo

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
177   //    07 May 2019, 01:21 IST

Ronaldo scored his 100th headed goal of his career, versus Torino on Saturday
Ronaldo scored his 100th headed goal of his career, versus Torino on Saturday

In his ever-growing and bulging record books, Cristiano Ronaldo recently inked another milestone when he headed home the equaliser against Torino: that was the 100th headed goal of his career, a feat never witnessed before. It's unprecedented in literal sense.

And it's so astonishing too, when you consider a century of goals coming only from the head. Many strikers do not even register such a feat with their more dominant leg throughout their careers, let alone score as many headers as the Portuguese ace. But that's a testament to his sui generis aerial prowess.

He's simply unstoppable even in the air, and regardless of how towering his marker would be, Ronaldo would most certainly find a way to bury an aerial-borne opportunity. And it wouldn't be blasphemous to suggest he's the greatest header of the ball, ever.

Here, let me give you a run down of the top 10 golazos he has struck with his head, in his long and illustrious career:

#10 Versus Elche (La Liga 2015)

Elche vs Real Madrid, matchday 24, La Liga 2014/15
Elche vs Real Madrid, matchday 24, La Liga 2014/15

Even as Real Madrid produced a limp defense of the Champions League and Copa del Rey after relinquishing La Liga to eventually finish trophyless, Cristiano Ronaldo had a hugely successful 2014/15 campaign at a personal level.

With a staggering 61 goals scored in all competitions, the Portuguese ace was on fire that season, leaving no stone unturned to ensure his greatest year to date.

He’d score all types of goals: long-ranger, penalty, free-kick, headers and one with his hip too. But this header here was really breathtaking. Especially when you consider Ronaldo didn’t even had to strain a sinew to bury it.

As he finds a cross coming in, he quickly sprints forward by a yard or two and heads in a thunderbolt that blazes into the back of the net. Watch it for yourself:

1 / 10 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football David De Gea Cristiano Ronaldo Football Highlights Football Top 5/Top 10
Advertisement
Top 5 UEFA Champions League performances by Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Top 5 acts of charity by Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo’s top 5 Champions League goals
RELATED STORY
5 things only Cristiano Ronaldo has done in football history
RELATED STORY
5 times Cristiano Ronaldo proved he is human
RELATED STORY
4 devastating football partnerships of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 football records that Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to break
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's top 5 hat-tricks in his club career
RELATED STORY
5 better overhead kick goals than Cristiano Ronaldo's stunner against Juventus
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Cristiano Ronaldo Performances in the Champions League knockout stages
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT TOT AJA
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs Ajax
FT BAR LIV
3 - 0
 Barcelona vs Liverpool
Tomorrow LIV BAR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Barcelona
09 May AJA TOT 12:30 AM Ajax vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us