Top 10 headed goals by Cristiano Ronaldo

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 177 // 07 May 2019, 01:21 IST

Ronaldo scored his 100th headed goal of his career, versus Torino on Saturday

In his ever-growing and bulging record books, Cristiano Ronaldo recently inked another milestone when he headed home the equaliser against Torino: that was the 100th headed goal of his career, a feat never witnessed before. It's unprecedented in literal sense.

And it's so astonishing too, when you consider a century of goals coming only from the head. Many strikers do not even register such a feat with their more dominant leg throughout their careers, let alone score as many headers as the Portuguese ace. But that's a testament to his sui generis aerial prowess.

He's simply unstoppable even in the air, and regardless of how towering his marker would be, Ronaldo would most certainly find a way to bury an aerial-borne opportunity. And it wouldn't be blasphemous to suggest he's the greatest header of the ball, ever.

Here, let me give you a run down of the top 10 golazos he has struck with his head, in his long and illustrious career:

#10 Versus Elche (La Liga 2015)

Elche vs Real Madrid, matchday 24, La Liga 2014/15

Even as Real Madrid produced a limp defense of the Champions League and Copa del Rey after relinquishing La Liga to eventually finish trophyless, Cristiano Ronaldo had a hugely successful 2014/15 campaign at a personal level.

With a staggering 61 goals scored in all competitions, the Portuguese ace was on fire that season, leaving no stone unturned to ensure his greatest year to date.

He’d score all types of goals: long-ranger, penalty, free-kick, headers and one with his hip too. But this header here was really breathtaking. Especially when you consider Ronaldo didn’t even had to strain a sinew to bury it.

As he finds a cross coming in, he quickly sprints forward by a yard or two and heads in a thunderbolt that blazes into the back of the net. Watch it for yourself:

