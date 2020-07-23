Top 10 highest-paid football managers in 2020

While they might not get as much of the spotlight as their players, football managers arguably play the most important role in determining the fate of a team on the pitch.

They are tasked with analysing upcoming opponents and perfecting strategies to achieve victories. They also have varying degrees of autonomy in sanctioning transfer targets.

With the advent of superstar managers in the last two decades, coaches have started earning as much or even more than their players in some cases. Here, we shall be having a rundown of the top 10 highest-paid football coaches in the world at the moment.

#10 Thomas Tuchel (PSG) - €9.6m

Paris Saint-Germain made Thomas Tuchel the club manager in 2018

Thomas Tuchel was appointed as PSG manager in the summer of 2018 after cutting his teeth in the German league with clubs like Mainz 05, Augsburg II and Borussia Dortmund.

He has won four trophies in his two seasons at the Parc des Princes, including consecutive league titles but like all managers before him, the 46-year-old knows he would ultimately be judged by his performance on the continent.

#9 Antonio Conte (Inter Milan) - €10.8m

Antonio Conte was appointed the manager of Inter Milan in 2019

Having inherited a disjointed and underperforming Juventus team in the summer of 2011, Antonio Conte went on to achieve immense success by guiding the Bianconeri to four consecutive Scudetti and laying the groundwork for their unprecedented supremacy.

Another record-breaking campaign followed with Chelsea in the Premier League before the former Italian gaffer was appointed as manager of Inter Milan to help restore the Nerazzurri to their former glory.

Although he could not ultimately dethrone his former side in his debut season, there are enough positive signs at the San Siro to suggest that Conte is up to something good with Inter Milan.

#8 Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) - €12m

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was given a bumper contract by the club in February 2019

After the highs of nearly guiding Liverpool to the title in 2014, Brendan Rodgers was disgraced out of the league just over a year later. However, he redeemed his image with a record-breaking spell as manager of Celtic.

Having disappointed since their surprise title win in 2016, Leicester City took a punt on Brendan Rodgers and gave him a bumper contract in February 2019 to help guide the East Midlands side to glory.

His appointment looks like a shrewd one as the Foxes were in the top three for most of the season and although they are guaranteed of European qualification for the first time in four years; as a sign of how high the standards were set, it would be seen as a major disappointment if they do not make the top four.