Top 10 international teams with best strikers in football history

International football has seen some teams dominate at the world stage more than others. European powerhouses Germany, Italy, England, Netherlands and Spain and the South American giants Brazil and Argentina, who went on to win multiple World Cups and Continental titles, have a common recipe for success.

All these Champions had world class strikers who netted some brilliant goals to take the team across the finishing line. Strikers are the weapon in a team’s arsenal and more often than not decide the fate of a game. The World Cup has seen some formidable attacking line-ups who have cut through the defences of the opponents and turned games in their side's favour.

Football legends like Gerd Muller, Gary Lineker, Paolo Rossi, Ronaldo and Miroslav Klose have shown their clinical striking abilities to win the Golden Shoe award at World Cups and spearhead their team’s successful title campaign.

So, let us have a look at international football teams which have possessed lethal strikers all through the course of their football history.

Note: I have considered only those nations that have produced a string of world-class strikers who have served their country for at least a decade and scored 20 or more international goals.

Honorable Mentions

Hungary - Ferenc Puskas, Poland - Robert Lewandowski

Denmark - Poul Nielsen, Jon Dahl Tomasson Sweden - Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrik Larsson

Ireland - Robbie Keane Wales - Gareth Bale Czech Rep - Jan Koller

Belgium - Romelu Lukaku Croatia - Davor Suker, Mario Mandzukic

Bulgaria Dimitar Berbatov Bosnia - Edin Džeko, Ukraine - Andriy Shevchenko

Africa

Cameroon - Samuel Eto’o, Ivory Coast - Didier Drogba, Zambia - Godfrey Chitalu

North and South America

USA - Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan, Mexico - Javier Hernandez

Chile - Alexis Sánchez, Columbia - Radamel Falcao

Asia

Iran - Ali Daei, India - Sunil Chhetri, Kuwait - Bashar Abdullah, South Korea - Cha Bum Kun, Japan - Kunishige Kamamoto, Australia - Tim Cahill