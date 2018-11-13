Top 10 last-minute international goals

Netherlands v Spain: 2010 FIFA World Cup Final

Football fans often rue the international break but international football has thrown plenty of drama and suspense in recent years. From the World Cup to the Euros and Asian Cup to qualifiers for international tournaments, we've seen plenty of goals that illustrate that 'anything can happen in football.' Controversial penalties, handballs, red cards and injuries are just some of the facets of the game that make international football so interesting. The passion of representing your country in international football cannot be matched which makes these match-winning goals even more special.

Here are the ten best last-minute goals in international football

#10 Kiko Narvaez, 1992 Olympics Final

The Olympics always have an interesting football tournament and this final between Poland and Spain was perhaps the best final in the Olympics ever.

With the game tied at 2-2, Kiko Narvaez latched onto a pass and slotted past the keeper in the 90th minute to clinch the gold medal for Spain. The Spain squad was hugely talented with the likes of Luis Enrique taking part in the Olympics. Spain until the 21st century were never really a force on the international scene but this gold medal triumph was an iconic moment for the Spanish national side.

#9 David Beckham, World Cup Qualifying 2002

Another iconic player on the list, David Beckham's freekick from distance against Greece is a goal that summarizes the impact Beckham had on the Three Lions team both as a player and as its captain.

England were down 2-1 at Old Trafford and despite needing only a draw to qualify for the World Cup Finals, seemed unlikely to score against a solid Greek defence. A foul in stoppage time about 30 yards from goal seemed like an unlikely route for England to equalize. Up steps Beckham as the footballing iconic struck a fierce, dipping strike past the keeper to send England to the World Cup.

