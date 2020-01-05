Top 10 Manchester United Goals of the decade (2010-2019)

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Manchester United started the last decade on a high under Sir Alex Ferguson. The Red Devils were the reigning Premier League champions and had played in successive Champions League finals as well.

As the decade rolled on, Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement coupled with some atrocious recruitment strategies have seen Manchester United go from a guaranteed Top-2 side to struggling for a Top-6 finish.

Managers came and went (Moyes, Van Gaal, Giggs, Mourinho) before Ed Woodward finally decided to nail down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the man to take the club forward no matter how bad the results get

The last decade may not have been the best for Manchester United in terms of trophies and success but there were certainly loads of goals. The Red Devils scored 733 Premier League goals in the last decade and over 150 goals in other competitions. Among these were some stunners.

In this piece, we will go back down memory lane to revisit 10 of Manchester United's best goals from the last decade (2010-2019).

#10 Anthony Martial vs Liverpool (2015-16)

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Apart from the FA Cup success, signing Anthony Martial could be Louis Van Gaal’s biggest contribution to Manchester United and the manner in which Martial announced himself to the Old Trafford faithful was nothing short of sensational.

Making his debut at Old Trafford against arch rivals Liverpool and going on to score an amazing solo goal in front of the Stretford End – Rarely does it get any better for a United player.

Martial’s goal helped Manchester United avoid any last-minute jitters as they sealed a comfortable 3-1 win vs Liverpool. Since then, Martial has gone on to score 58 times for The Red Devils and having got the striker’s responsibility now, we can expect more goals from the Frenchman.

