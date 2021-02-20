Top 10 records Lionel Messi holds for Barcelona

Lionel Messi is one of the finest players to have graced the sport.

One of the last vestiges of the true one-club man, Lionel Messi has been the epitome of sustained brilliance and consistency during a near two-decade-long stint at Barcelona.

Arriving at the club's famed La Masia academy at the age of 13, the diminutive Argentine made his Barcelona debut at 17 and has not looked back since.

Unsurprisingly, the rise of Lionel Messi coincided with the most glorious period in the history of Barcelona. The Blaugrana became a dominant team at home and abroad, winning two continental trebles amidst a plethora of domestic and continental honours.

Top ten Lionel Messi records for Barcelona

Lionel Messi has carved out a series of records in various competitions since making his Barcelona first-team debut in 2004.

On that note, let us have a look at ten such records, in no particular order.

#1 Most titles - 34

Lionel Messi (second from left) has won the most titles by any Barcelona player.

During his illustrious career, Lionel Messi has won a staggering 34 trophies in various competitions for Barcelona. The next best on the list is Andres Iniesta with 32.

The Argentine's silverware at Barcelona includes ten La Liga titles, six Copa Del Rey triumphs and four Champions League titles among various domestic and continental titles.

The 2018-19 La Liga triumph remains Lionel Messi's last title with Barcelona, as the Blaugrana endured a trophyless campaign the next season.

#9 Most La Liga appearances - 505

Lionel Messi has made over 500 La Liga appearances for Barcelona.

One of 12 players, four active, to have made over 500 La Liga appearances, Lionel Messi is Barcelona's joint-highest appearance maker in the Spanish top flight.

The diminutive Argentine is currently playing his 17th season in the competition, scoring over 450 goals and tallying 200-plus assists.

#3 Most goals - 654

Lionel Messi

During his stellar career, Lionel Messi has scored a staggering 654 goals for Barcelona. No other player has even scored 200 competitive goals for the club.

The duo of Luis Suarez, who now plays for Atletico Madrid, and Cesar Rodgriguez has both scored 195 goals in all competitions for Barcelona. They are second in the club's all-time scoring list but are a proverbial country mile behind Lionel Messi.

If goals in friendlies are also counted, Telmo Zarra (251) held the Barcelona scoring record, a mark Lionel Messi surpassed in the 2014-15 season.

#4 Most winning goals for a club in La Liga

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has scored 459 goals in La Liga, which is almost 150 goals more than the next most prolific scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo (311) in the competition.

Not surprisingly, the Argentine has scored many winners for Barcelona in La Liga over the years.

In fact, his 121 such strikes for Barcelona is the most by any player in the competition for one club. No other player has conjured even 100 La Liga winners, with Cristiano Ronaldo managing 89 for Real Madrid.