Top 10 transfers of 2018 summer transfer window

Ronaldo's move shocked the entire footballing fraternity

The wait is finally over as the football season is on our hands. The World Cup just sinking off our minds, a tournament in which France triumphed 4-2 against a superb Croatia team, led by the talented Luka Modric. As a result, Les Bleus ended up winning their 2nd title after a gap of 20 years.

After the World cup ended, a small void was created which thankfully ended last week with the commencement of the Premier League. Other European leagues a la La Liga and Serie A began this weekend, thus giving football fans to cheer about something every weekend.

Every year, the world of football never fails to surprise us with the mindblowing transfers and frequent managerial changes. This season promises to be no less with numerous big transfers taking place so far. With the English transfer window slammed shut, the rest of the big leagues still have time till 31st August to make their final moves.

Here we rank the top 10 transfers that have taken place so far:

#10 Fred

Fred, a Brazilian international, made his move to England this summer from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk for a price of £52 million.

The Brazilian, who plays more of a defensive role, might be the answer to United's midfield problems after the retirement of Michael Carrick.

Fred, who was a part of Brazil's World cup squad in Russia, spent 5 years with Shakhtar Donetsk before moving to the red half of Manchester. The Brazilian has been appreciated for his versatility and energetic displays during his time in Ukraine.

United have always possessed a midfield general who controls the tempo of the game with players such as Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Michael Carrick. While it might be too much to ask of Fred to recapitulate the success of aforementioned players but the Brazilian has the talent to become part of the glorious list of midfielders to have graced Old Trafford.

A serial winner in Ukraine, Fred won 3 league titles as well as 3 domestic cups during his 5-year stay at Donbass Arena.

