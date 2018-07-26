Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 10 transfers of the summer so far

Prathik R
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
26 Jul 2018, 17:00 IST

Juventus - Cristiano Ronaldo Day
Juventus - Cristiano Ronaldo Day

With yet another season fast approaching, clubs the world over are in a race against time to try and get deals over the line. We have already seen some massive moves made, with Cristiano Ronaldo heading to Juventus and Riyad Mahrez signing for Manchester City, among others.

Liverpool spent over £150 million on new signings while new Arsenal manager Unai Emery made a number of smart acquisitions, bringing in the likes of Bernd Leno, Sokratis and Lucas Torreira to name a few. There were a number of other clubs who spent wisely while others remained inactive in the market.

On that note, here is a look at the top 10 transfers of the window so far:

#10 Fred

Manchester United were a bit cautious dipping their toes into the market, with fans growing increasingly frustrated at Jose Mourinho's inactivity.

However, the Portuguese did manage to land midfield genius Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk for £52 million. The Brazilian penned a five-year deal with the club and while he may not get too many opportunities to impress in the initial few games, he is expected to play a major role in Mourinho's plans.

Mourinho recently explained what Fred's role could be in the side.

“People like Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, even Ander Herrera, are physical and strong midfielders,” Mourinho explained. “We think that players like Fred, and Andreas Pereira, are more technical, passing and playing in short spaces and maybe connecting with the attacking players.”

Lee Grant and Diogo Dalot are the only other arrivals at United and Mourinho needs to get the chequebook out if he is to build a squad that can compete with City and Chelsea this season.

1 / 10 NEXT
