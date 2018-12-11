Top 10 Upcoming academy talents in the English Premier League

In the professional football world, the need for an academy in a successful club is paramount. To stay relevant in the gritty competition of English Premier League, a steady streamlined supply of players is highly coveted, which covers the financial problems of the club, and provides a steady influx of young blood in the system.

The EPL clubs' academies have introduced a long line of great players and legends like David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Paul Pogba(Manchester United), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal), Danny Drinkwater (Leicester), Daniel Sturridge, Shaun Wright-Philips(Manchester City), Will Keane(Hull), Harry Kane(Tottenham), John Terry (Chelsea), Wayne Rooney(Everton), Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher(Liverpool), and last but not the least, Frank Lampard (West Ham).

The clubs have their own philosophy and utilization when it comes to the academy players and their developments. Clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United have a tradition of welcoming young talents into their first team squad if they show the passion and skills needed to survive the grinding of the professional football world.

Everton depends on their academy to field a nice team to compete against the economic power of the major English Premier Clubs. Chelsea's youth set-up produces a strong u-18 side which is then utilized through their extensive and diversified loan system.

Liverpool also has a rich history of absorbing young blood from their academy into their first team and the current management continues that tradition too. Southampton, on the other hand, invests a lot on their academy and youngsters who have the chance to be integrated into the first team very early in their career.

Here is a list of top 10 most promising academy talents who possess the ability to become worthy flag-bearers of the great heritage of skill and performance the academy coaching offers.

#1 Ryan Astley

Ryan Astley managing defense

Ryan joined Everton academy when he was nine, and since then he has shined in both his club and international career. Playing in a central-back defending role, the U-17 captain of the Wales team started in U-19 team for the country and U-23 for the club even. A top young prospect of Everton, Arsenal FC is already interested in signing a professional contact with this player.

