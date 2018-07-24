Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 Manchester United players who didn't quite live up to their potential

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
17.58K   //    24 Jul 2018, 20:29 IST

Image result for Manchester United Old Trafford
Not every Manchester United player has turned out to be a legend

Manchester United are one of the biggest and the most successful clubs in the football world. Their success down the years is credited to the number of legends who have plied their trades for the club. 

However, not every player to don a Manchester United shirt has turned out to be a legend. Let's have a look at ten such players who failed to live up to their potential while playing for the Red Devils.

#10 Memphis Depay

Image result for Manchester United depay
Memphis Depay failed to impress at Man United

Memphis Depay was signed from PSV Eindhoven in 2015 for £25 million after France Football named him the best young player of the year. He had netted 28 times in 40 games for the Dutch outfit.

While the Red Devils looked to revive themselves under Louis Van Gaal post Sir Alex Ferguson era, Depay arrived with a massive load of expectations on his shoulders. Taking the number 7 only increased that pressure, with the fans viewing him as Cristiano Ronaldo's heir apparent.

But, the Dutchman hardly replicated the form he showcased in the Eredivisie, netting only 7 times in 53 games, hardly worthy of being a Cristiano Ronaldo successor, is he?

The Dutchman switched to Lyon as Mourinho took over the reigns at Old Trafford and impressed once again, while United lamented themselves on being unlucky in case of the attacker.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Memphis Depay Sir Alex Ferguson Jose Mourinho
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Football Is Freedom!
Ten Greatest Manchester United Players of All Times
RELATED STORY
10 best Champions League finals of all-time
RELATED STORY
Top 10 greatest Manchester United midfielders of all time
RELATED STORY
4 devastating football partnerships of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 all-English Champions League ties
RELATED STORY
Top 10 managers of the 2017/18 season
RELATED STORY
10 great players to have never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Forbes 2018: Top 10 most valuable football clubs
RELATED STORY
Wayne Rooney's Manchester United timeline
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
2nd Qualifying Round
FT AST MID
2 - 1
 Astana vs Midtjylland
FT CFR MAL
0 - 1
 CFR Cluj vs Malmö FF
FT PAO BAS
2 - 1
 PAOK vs Basel
FT DIN HAP
5 - 0
 Dinamo Zagreb vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
90'+3' SHK SHE
1 - 0
 Shkendija vs Sheriff
70' CRV SDU
3 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs Sūduva
47' LEG SPA
0 - 1
 Legia Warszawa vs Spartak Trnava
Today LUD VID 10:30 PM Ludogorets vs Vidi
Today KUK QAR 10:30 PM Kukësi vs Qarabağ
Today BAT HJK 10:30 PM BATE vs HJK
Tomorrow AJA STU 12:00 AM Ajax vs Sturm Graz
Tomorrow CEL ROS 12:15 AM Celtic vs Rosenborg
31 Jul MAL CFR 05:30 AM Malmö FF vs CFR Cluj
31 Jul HAP DIN 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Dinamo Zagreb
31 Jul SHE SHK 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Shkendija
01 Aug SPA LEG 12:00 AM Spartak Trnava vs Legia Warszawa
01 Aug HJK BAT 09:30 PM HJK vs BATE
01 Aug MID AST 10:30 PM Midtjylland vs Astana
01 Aug QAR KUK 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Kukësi
01 Aug SDU CRV 11:00 PM Sūduva vs Crvena Zvezda
01 Aug VID LUD 11:30 PM Vidi vs Ludogorets
01 Aug BAS PAO 11:30 PM Basel vs PAOK
02 Aug STU AJA 12:00 AM Sturm Graz vs Ajax
02 Aug ROS CEL 12:15 AM Rosenborg vs Celtic
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Club Friendlies 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us