10 Manchester United players who didn't quite live up to their potential

Not every Manchester United player has turned out to be a legend

Manchester United are one of the biggest and the most successful clubs in the football world. Their success down the years is credited to the number of legends who have plied their trades for the club.

However, not every player to don a Manchester United shirt has turned out to be a legend. Let's have a look at ten such players who failed to live up to their potential while playing for the Red Devils.

#10 Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay failed to impress at Man United

Memphis Depay was signed from PSV Eindhoven in 2015 for £25 million after France Football named him the best young player of the year. He had netted 28 times in 40 games for the Dutch outfit.

While the Red Devils looked to revive themselves under Louis Van Gaal post Sir Alex Ferguson era, Depay arrived with a massive load of expectations on his shoulders. Taking the number 7 only increased that pressure, with the fans viewing him as Cristiano Ronaldo's heir apparent.

But, the Dutchman hardly replicated the form he showcased in the Eredivisie, netting only 7 times in 53 games, hardly worthy of being a Cristiano Ronaldo successor, is he?

The Dutchman switched to Lyon as Mourinho took over the reigns at Old Trafford and impressed once again, while United lamented themselves on being unlucky in case of the attacker.

