10 most questionable signings made by Liverpool in the last 10 years

Liverpool has made some really poor signings in the past.

It isn't uncommon for a big team to make a signing which would ultimately fail for them, it happens quite frequently. Certain moves for players may not work out well due to a variety of possible reasons. Failure to adapt or live up to expectations are some possibilities. There are many factors which determine whether a player's tenure at a certain club has been a success or not. Every club does make these mistakes every now and then.

However, this has been a very common occurrence for Liverpool over the last ten years. Experimenting times under various managers like Roy Hodgson and Brendan Rodgers have brought some really bad transfers to Anfield. There was a bucketload of poor transfers made across this timeframe. In his time, Rafa Benitez had made some extremely curious moves which failed to work, with the pattern continuing as the Reds underwent an extended transitional period.

It is worth mentioning that ever since Jurgen Klopp has taken over the managerial duties at Merseyside, Liverpool have been pretty spot on in the transfer market. Some excellent signings were made by the German, few of which helped to form the core of the team that marched to the 2018 Champions League Final. None of the players on this list was signed by Klopp, but one surprising name remains at the club.

Let us find out the biggest transfer failures in recent Liverpool history and well, there are some stinkers in here. But first, here are a few (dis)honourable mentions.

#10 Robbie Keane (2008)

Robbie Keane

In the summer of 2008, Liverpool had a really strong team who were on the cusp of league and European glory but there still were a few requirements across the pitch. One of them was a goal-poacher, a forward who could play a supporting role to the phenomenal Fernando Torres. The Reds identified that missing piece of the attacking jigsaw as Robbie Keane. The boyhood Liverpool fan realised a childhood dream and arrived at Anfield for £19.3 million. However, it did not pan out like he had hoped.

Keane was made to change his style of play by then Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez and had to adapt pretty quickly. The former Republic Of Ireland international had to play as a left-winger, a position he was not comfortable with. Benitez did not play to Keane's strengths and the striker did have some struggles on the pitch. He did manage to score seven goals in 28 games for the Reds, including a famous volley on the bounce against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Benitez's decision to make Keane play out wide would not pay off, as he returned to his former club Tottenham after just half a season for £12 million. He returned to top form at White Hart Lane and played a part in Spurs' magnificent rise to the top four of the Premier League in 2009-10, ironically at the expense of the Reds.

Fernando Torres' persistent injury issues meant that Liverpool did need another forward capable of filling in for the Spaniard, while also deploying a wider role. Keane was good at one, and it was not his fault. It was just unfortunate for him and everybody involved that his move to Anfield turned out to be sour in the end.

