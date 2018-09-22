Top 20 Goalkeepers on FIFA 19

Cristiano Ronaldo is the cover star for FIFA 19

The most anticipated sports game of the year is just a week away from release. The official launch of the game is on 28th September. If you have pre-ordered it on Origin Premier, you can even get a special 10-hour early access starting today. But with the early access launch also came the launch of the FIFA 19 Web App.

The Web App provides players access to the Ultimate Team game mode before the game launches. This allows them to trade players and create a playable squad so they can start playing as soon as the game launches. With the Web App, EA Sports also releases the entire player database for the game which shows the ratings, statistics and every detail of every player in the game.

So, with that information in our hands, let us take a look at the 20 best Goalkeepers in FIFA 19:

#20 Lukas Hradecky (Bayer Leverkusen)

Finnish International Lukas Hradecky kicks off our list. The keeper was signed by Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer. He won the Bundesliga Goalkeeper of the season last season while playing for his former club. The 28-year-old is known for his amazing shot stopping abilities which helped him win the DFB Pokal cup in his last season with Frankfurt.

EA has awarded Hradecky justly for his amazing performances. His rating was bumped up by 1 from FIFA 18. The Finish international boasts an amazing 88 reflexes and 85 diving. These statistics enable him to save almost any shot that is close to his body. The 79 handling, however, means he will deflect a lot of balls which might give your opponents easy rebounds.

