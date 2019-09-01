Top 20 highest-paid football players in the world

The list features some of the biggest superstars in the game

Football is the most popular sport in the world and as a result, there's a lot of money involved in the sport. According to Forbes, twelve of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world at the moment are footballers including the top three and it doesn't take a genius to guess the players in the top three.

La Liga has the highest representation in the Top 20 with seven players of which four are from Barcelona and three are from Real Madrid. The Premier League and Ligue 1 have four representatives each but in the former's case, the players are from four different teams while the latter is represented by just one club.

The Serie A and the Chinese Super League have two players each in the Top 20 and the last remaining player is from Japan. Which means, there are no players from the Bundesliga on this list!

So, here is the list of the Top 20 highest-paid footballers in the world at the moment.

#20 Gerard Piqué

Pique has been with Barcelona since 2008

Endorsements: $4M

Salary & Bonus: $17.7M

Total: $21.7M

Largest Sponsor/Partner: Nike

Gerard Pique has been a crucial member of the Barcelona team since 2008 and has made 500 appearances for the club. He has won 33 trophies in his professional career of which he won 28 trophies with the Catalan club

The Spaniard has been with the club for so long and has signed three contract extensions with them so far. Hence, the $17.7 million he earns in salary alone is hardly surprising.

#19 Graziano Pelle

Pelle is one of two players from China in the Top 20

Endorsements: $1M

Salary & Bonus: $20.7M

Total: $21.7M

Largest Sponsor/Partner: Nike

Graziano Pelle is arguably the least famous player in this list and his achievements pale in comparison with the other players. However, the former Southampton man earns $20.7 million after joining Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng in 2016.

For a man who earns so much, Pelle hasn't done enough in China. He only scored 11 goals in his first 40 appearances for the club but he improved in the next two seasons and has taken his tally to 50 goals in 102 appearances.

#18 Sergio Ramos

Ramos is into his 15th season with Real Madrid

Endorsements: $2M

Salary & Bonus: $19.9M

Total: $21.9M

Largest Sponsor/Partner: Nike

For many years, Sergio Ramos has been one of the best defenders in the world and the 2019/20 season will be his 15th season for the club. The fact that he has been at a club of Real Madrid's stature for so long shows how good he is.

For Real Madrid alone, he has played 608 games, scored 84 goals and won 20 trophies. He has signed numerous contract extensions at Real Madrid which is why he now earns $19.9 million in salary alone.

#17 James Rodríguez

The Colombian is back at Real Madrid after two years on loan at Bayern Munich

Endorsements: $4.5M

Salary & Bonus: $16.3M

Total: $22.1M

Largest Sponsors/Partners: Adidas, Hublot, Marc Jacobs

Real Madrid can pay hefty wages which is why they have multiple players in this list including James Rodriguez who's not even a key member of the squad at the moment.

The Colombian joined the club in 2014 after winning the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup. He started well at Real Madrid but lost his place in the side under Zinedine Zidane. However, he's back at Real but it remains to be seen if he will feature regularly.

