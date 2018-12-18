×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 3 choices for next manager after Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho

Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Feature
2.27K   //    18 Dec 2018, 18:08 IST

Manchester United sack Mourinho
Manchester United sack Mourinho

Today didn't start well for Manchester United fans. Although many were expecting this to happen for a long time now, it still comes as a shock that United have parted ways with Jose Mourinho.

There were many problems within the club that have resulted in Manchester United's dreadful season. Jose Mourinho had reportedly fallen out with many players at the club and the situation was not getting any better. The game against Liverpool was just one of the many poor results for United this season.

Many people were fully backing Mourinho, but the club took the decision to let him go. Maybe it was just too late for things to change. Also with the transfer window approaching, the club could have made the decision earlier so that they don't have to buy what Mourinho wants. There are many reasons for the sack, but now United have to move on and appoint their next manager.

The club has announced that they will take the time to appoint a permanent manager. Until the end of the season, a caretaker manager will be appointed. That is expected to be announced within the next 48 hours.

Now let's take a look at the top three choices for Manchester United's next manager.

#3 Zinedine Zidane

The only hope for glory?
The only hope for glory?

Ever since Zidane left Real Madrid, it has been speculated that he could potentially be the next Manchester United manager. His success at Madrid has made him one of the best managers in the world. He became the first manager to win UEFA Champions League for three consecutive years.

Zidane has also said that he would be back in management soon. Although his record at Real Madrid is impeccable, he has yet to prove his worth elsewhere. It's hard to say if Zidane will be able to lead the current United squad to glory. And this is the reason why United don't want to rush a new appointment.

If Zidane does indeed join United, there will be many expectations from him. He will also bring the attacking style of football that the club lacked under Jose Mourinho.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Ryan Giggs Paul Pogba Mauricio Pochettino Jose Mourinho Zinedine Zidane
Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Football and WWE geek who loves to write his opinions. If you had a good read, don't forget to Follow!
3 reasons why Manchester United must retain Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
The 3 options for the Manchester United board after the...
RELATED STORY
3 potential replacements for Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Manchester United need to quickly sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Jose Mourinho should leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former player urged the board not to sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Manchester United need to sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
6 reasons why Jose Mourinho still faces the Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 players who may leave Manchester United if Jose...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us