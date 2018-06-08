Top 3 defensive targets for Unai Emery at Arsenal

These three defenders have reportedly been targeted by new Arsenal manager Unai Emery ahead of his first season with the Gunners.

Stephan Lichtsteiner has moved to Arsenal on a free transfer from Juventus

The post-Wenger transition at Arsenal has kicked-off and is well underway. Unai Emery and his head scout Sven Mislintat have been tasked with the tough job of operating in a heavily inflated market and still bringing in the best players to make Arsenal a top 4 club in England.

Stephan Lichtsteiner has moved to Arsenal on a free transfer after 7 years at Juventus, where he won seven consecutive Scudettos. Lichtsteiner is a typical Arsenal move, bringing in a wealth of quality and experience at zero cost.

Emery and Mislintat are still looking for defensive reinforcements in the transfer market. This is primarily because the massively experienced Per Mertesacker is retiring and will not be available next season. Laurent Koscielny, the club's captain, sustained a ruptured achilles tendon against Atletico Madrid and is estimated to miss six months of action.

Shkodran Mustafi was almost sold to Inter Milan in the previous window, but the German has remained at the North London club. He is yet to nail down a spot for himself in the starting eleven. This was due to a rather error prone season at Arsenal.

Calum Chambers and Rob Holding have great potential to become regulars at Arsenal, especially given how the former's performances have been this season. Konstantinos Mavropanos is another young defender who has the potential to succeed at Arsenal if his performances so far are anything to go by, but these 3 youngsters neither possess the quality nor experience to keep Premier League oppositions from scoring.

Emery and Mislintat are on the lookout for a solid central defender or two to help Arsenal plug the defensive gaps in their side.

Here's a look at three potential targets.

#1 Lukas Klostermann

Klostermann is a versatile defensive target for Emery

Lukas Klostermann is a 22-year old German who plays as a defender for RB Leipzig. Klostermann is young but experienced player. He has played 74 times for RB Leipzig across the defensive line.

Klostermann is a very versatile defender who is capable of playing at both full back positions and also at central defense. He is strong but also possesses a quick burst of pace, which will definitely help in adjusting to the pace of English football.

Klostermann's experience along with his age is a rare combination. Add to this, the fact that he is versatile enough to be deployed anywhere in the back four, and we can see why the young German has caught the eye of Emery.

Klostermann would be an astute addition, as he would join a young crop of defenders Arsenal already possesses and push them to work harder and grow.