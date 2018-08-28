Top 3 destinations for Jose Mourinho

Sarthak Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 936 // 28 Aug 2018, 21:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Not so special anymore?

'The Special One', 'The Happy One' or maybe the 'The Miserable One', Jose Mourinho in his career has always proven that he is a winner. The Portuguese manager has won 25 trophies during his spells in England, Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

He has had his fair share of glorious moments, such as the treble-winning season of 2009-10. But he had plenty of gloomy moments as well such as his mid-season sacking in 2015 when he was in charge of Chelsea.

Currently the head coach at Manchester United, the former Porto manager is facing a similar problem which he has encountered previously in his career, that is after two seasons there are reports that he has fallen out with his players and the performances of his team on the pitch are dreadful to watch.

Such events were reported when he was at Real Madrid where he apparently fell out with star players like Iker Casillas, Pepe, and Sergio Ramos. While in 2015 he reportedly fell out with Chelsea players such as Diego Costa and Eden Hazard.

Now again in 2018, he is in his third season in charge of Manchester United and his relationship with star player Paul Pogba is said to be at rock bottom. Again in his third season in charge, his team's performances are very weak on the pitch and it has led many to believe that he may be soon axed by the Red Devils.

Here are three possible destinations for the 'Special One'.

#1 Inter Milan

Jose is still adored by Inter Mian fans.

Ever since Jose Mourinho left Inter Milan, the Italian side has been constantly struggling to once again rise like a giant in Italian football. Since his departure in 2010, the Nerazzurri have only managed to qualify for the Champions League twice and in the process, they have failed to win any single major trophy.

Though this season they did manage to qualify for the Champions League under manager Luciano Spalletti, the opening day defeat to Sassuolo and giving away of a two-goal lead against Torino have once again led to doubts whether they will again manage to finish in top four or not.

Given Jose's record, he seems like the perfect candidate to give Inter the kind of consistency they will need to once again establish themselves as one of the best teams in Europe. Under him, they can once again start to believe that things will turn around for a long period of time.

The former Real Madrid manager knows the Serie A very well having won it twice with Inter. Also, he is still very much an adored figure at the San Siro compared to his previous clubs, which should enable to kick on and make a statement that he is still one of the best managers in world football.

1 / 3 NEXT