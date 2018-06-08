Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 3 goalkeeper targets for Unai Emery at Arsenal

Unai Emery's defensive restructuring at Arsenal might need a goalkeeper to make them top four contenders.

Krishnan Durairajan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 08 Jun 2018, 22:13 IST
7.48K

Arsenal Training Session and Press Conference
Petr Čech(L) has been handed the No.1 jersey for next season as Ospina will be the back-up

Arsenal's defensive restructuring under new manager Unai Emery is finally taking shape. Stephen Lichtsteiner has already been signed on a free and if rumors are to be believed, Greek defender, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, will soon be announced as an Arsenal player.

Another aspect of Arsenal's defense that needs some introspection is the goalkeeping position. Arsenal has a long history of erroneous goalies, ranging from the entertaining Manuel Almunia to the ageing Petr Čech.

The Premier League stalwart has been handed the number one jersey for next season, but the Czech Republic goal keeper has spoken against Arsenal's policy of rotating 'keepers between competitions. David Ospina almost made a move away from the club last summer and looks set to be making a move away from Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal conceded a whopping 51 goals in the Premier League last season. The highest amount of goals conceded within the top four is 38 goals, by fourth placed Liverpool. Arsenal have to tighten up at the back and that may be why Emery is on the lookout for goalkeepers in this summer transfer window.

Here's a look at three potential goalkeepers the Gunners could target to strengthen their defense and help them make a push for top 4.

#1 Alban Lafont

Toulouse v Paris Saint Germain - Ligue 1
Lafont is a self-professed Arsenal fan

Alan Lafont is a 19-year old goalkeeper who plays for Toulouse in the French leauge. The teenager is a self-professed Arsenal fan. He is also looking to make a move away from the French club after three seasons with them.

He is very young, but is also experienced, having made his club debut at the age of 16. Lafont has amassed 98 appearances for Toulouse and has managed to keep 35 clean sheets across all competitions.

He has always been on Arsenal's radar as a potential long-term successor for Petr Cech. He had also attracted the attention of Crystal Palace, which might die down as they have signed Vicente Guaita on a free transfer from Getafe.

Lafont would definitely be a shrewd long-term signing for Arsenal. He could definitely be a back-up for Cech, instead of Ospina who could be sold after the World Cup, but Lafont, as a signing, will not excite the fans, as he is not a player who can steady the Arsenal defense, at least not this season.

Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Bernd Leno Sergio Rico Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
