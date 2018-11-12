Top 3 highest paid Barcelona players right now

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 108 // 12 Nov 2018, 01:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona keeps their stars happy by paying them a hefty weekly wage.

Barcelona are one of the most successful clubs in Spanish football with 25 LaLiga titles, 30 Copa del Rey trophies, 13 Supercopa de Espana, three Copa Eva Duarte, two Copa de LaLiga, four UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, five UEFA Super Cup, along with 5 UEFA Champions League and three FIFA Club World Cup.

Much of their success is down to their extravagant spending in the transfer market and their ability to sign big players. The Blaugrana spent a whopping amount of £731.47 million over the last five seasons, making them the most spending LaLiga team of that period. With some world-class players in their squad, Barcelona are also among one of the biggest spenders on player wages and salaries.

Right on this note, here is the list of top three highest paid Barcelona players right now.

#3 Phillipe Coutinho

Phillipe Coutinho is the third most expensive footballer in the world

Phillipe Coutinho currently earns a salary of £200,000 per week at the Blaugrana and is the third highest paid player at the club.

The Brazillian started his professional career with Inter Milan and joined Liverpool in 2013. He established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League with the Reds and won the Liverpool Players' Player of the Season award twice.

His performances for the English club caught the attention of Barcelona board and they spent a huge amount of £142 million to sign him from the Reds in the January transfer window of 2018.

He played 29 games for the Blaugrana so far, scoring 12 goals. He was included in the FIFPro World XI fourth team on two occasions and was also a part of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Dream Team.

1 / 3 NEXT