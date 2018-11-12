×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Top 3 highest paid Barcelona players right now

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
108   //    12 Nov 2018, 01:20 IST

Barcelona keeps their stars happy by paying them a hefty weekly wage.
Barcelona keeps their stars happy by paying them a hefty weekly wage.

Barcelona are one of the most successful clubs in Spanish football with 25 LaLiga titles, 30 Copa del Rey trophies, 13 Supercopa de Espana, three Copa Eva Duarte, two Copa de LaLiga, four UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, five UEFA Super Cup, along with 5 UEFA Champions League and three FIFA Club World Cup.

Much of their success is down to their extravagant spending in the transfer market and their ability to sign big players. The Blaugrana spent a whopping amount of £731.47 million over the last five seasons, making them the most spending LaLiga team of that period. With some world-class players in their squad, Barcelona are also among one of the biggest spenders on player wages and salaries.

Right on this note, here is the list of top three highest paid Barcelona players right now.

#3 Phillipe Coutinho

Phillipe Coutinho is the third most expensive footballer in the world
Phillipe Coutinho is the third most expensive footballer in the world

Phillipe Coutinho currently earns a salary of £200,000 per week at the Blaugrana and is the third highest paid player at the club.

The Brazillian started his professional career with Inter Milan and joined Liverpool in 2013. He established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League with the Reds and won the Liverpool Players' Player of the Season award twice.

His performances for the English club caught the attention of Barcelona board and they spent a huge amount of £142 million to sign him from the Reds in the January transfer window of 2018.

He played 29 games for the Blaugrana so far, scoring 12 goals. He was included in the FIFPro World XI fourth team on two occasions and was also a part of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Dream Team.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
5 Best Paid Players in La Liga
RELATED STORY
Top 5 right wingers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 3 reasons why Real Madrid lost 5-1 to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: Top 5 performers in Lionel Messi's absence
RELATED STORY
Top 10 forwards in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Top 5 playmakers in Europe right now
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 5 most memorable results in recent times
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the LaLiga Golden Boot - November 2018
RELATED STORY
7 most valuable defenders in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us