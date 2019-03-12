Top 3 likely Real Madrid departures following Zinedine Zidane's appointment

Real Madrid has now officially appointed Zinedine Zidane as their head coach for the second time. The Frenchman is an influential figure for the Spanish giants due to his 3 successive Champions League triumphs in previous seasons.

Los Blancos have had a tumultuous season, as the club has already gotten knocked out from all cup competitions and the trophy-laden manager is expected to bring hope for their remaining season. However, some Madrid players could not be comfortable with the Frenchman’s second tenure.

It is no secret that Zidane had some problems with several of Madrid’s remaining stars in previous seasons. Hence, the 46-year old’s second appointment might be the start of a series of departures. Here we will take a look at 3 players that could leave because of his return.

#1 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale already has enough misery at Real Madrid, and Zidane's appointment will only further his burden at the club. This season, the Welshman has experienced a significant dip in performance, especially in his productivity. Apart from his declining form, the 29-year-old also has had several off-field issues and a bad injury record.

The ex Tottenham Hotspur man was key for Zidane in the Champions League final last season. However, his relationship with the Real Madrid manager has turned sour since their European triumph. It is just a matter of time before the Spanish outfit decides to cash in on the Welshman.

#2 James Rodriguez

He had been a fringe player who got in and out under the Frenchman

It is no secret that James Rodriguez has not been able to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu because of Zidane. He had been a fringe player who got in and out under the Frenchman in the 2016-17 season, and this situation eventually led to his exile to Bayern Munich.

He has endured a mixed season at the German giants. Several months ago, Bayern was even touted to not wanting to make his move permanent. However, James has shown some promising signs for his loan club in recent matches.

He has contributed an assist or a goal in his latest 3 matches and has started in all. Hence, he would be likely to start against Liverpool in Bayern's upcoming Champions League match. If this situation continues, there would be no reason for the Colombian to go back to the Bernabeu.

