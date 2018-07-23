Top 3 Manchester United greats in recent memory who scored over 100 goals for the club

Ronnie Evans FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.84K // 23 Jul 2018, 16:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo developed into a superstar overtime

A club is only as great as its players and Manchester United is a classic example of this. In the course of its rich history, the club has been able to achieve domestic and international success.

This has largely been due to the consistency in producing quality players, a solid budge fit enough to attract the best players, the team's style of play and unrivaled support from their large number of global fans.

In the last two and a half decades, the club has basked in the success orchestrated by legendary former manager Sir. Alex Ferguson. He won an astonishing 13 Premier League titles in 25 years in charge.

Ferguson was also at heart of creating most of the special memories at Manchester United. This included the famous 'Class of 92' and the cup treble of 1999. It was Ferguson's United that eventually ended Arsenal's unbeaten run of 49 matches in 2005. Coincidentally, Arsenal has never lifted the Premier League title since that defeat.

Ferguson had a knack for bringing the right players on board. Some of these players not only credited him for their success but delivered the goods for the club. It is no mean feat to score more than a 100 goals for a top side.

The pressure to perform at United makes it even more difficult for players to put their best foot forward. These three players were all brought in by Ferguson and repaid the faith by edging their names in the rare 100-goal club.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo helped United win the Premier League and Champions League

There is no better representation of a quality player at United than Ronaldo. He shared the name of the Brazilian great but could he live up to it? In August 2003, Sporting Lisbon defeated Manchester United 3-1 in Portugal.

Amidst that defeat was a young attacking prospect who blew away the United players in that match. Ferguson quickly wrapped up his signature and it opened the door for the legendary player he is today.

After scoring 15 goals in his first two seasons at the club, Ronaldo started maturing into a more prominent player and quickly became an Old Trafford favorite. He won three successive Premier League titles from 2006 to 2009 and scored in the 2008 UEFA Champions League final win against Chelsea.

In total, Ronaldo scored 118 goals for Manchester United including a season breaking 42 goals (2007-2008) in 49 appearances. This performance helped to influence a dream move to Real Madrid where he also cemented his legendary status.

1 / 3 NEXT