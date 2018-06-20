Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 3 players who scored the most goals in a single World Cup

Top 3: Most goals scored by a player in a single World Cup

Víctor R. López
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 16:40 IST
2.82K

Russia v Saudi Arabia: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
FIFA World Cup Trophy

Scoring outbursts in the FIFA World Cup. In the last three World Cups, the top goalscorer put up six or fewer goals. Over the previous 12 World Cup tournaments, only two players have scored more than six goals; Polish Grzegorz Lato, seven goals in 1974, and Brazilian Ronaldo, eight in Korea Japan 2002, but that is not the norm during World Cup competition, there are tremendous goalscoring numbers in past contests.

After 14 games played in Russia and 32 goals scored overall, three players scored braces, and another striker netted a hat-trick. In Brazil 2014, after 14 games played, the goal tally was at 44. Up to that point, four players scored braces, and one player scored a hat-trick.

In World Cup history, only three players scored at least ten goals during one competition. 48 years passed by since the last time a player scored ten goals under the World Cup umbrella. Let's take a look into the three players topping the table for more goals scored in a single World Cup.

#1 Just Fontaine (France, 1958)

Just Fontaine Scored A Goal Against Brazil In 1958
Just Fontaine Scored A Goal Against Brazil In 1958

During the sixth World Cup in history, French striker Just Fontaine had the biggest goalscoring outburst ever seen. The Stade de Reims forward accounted for 13 of France's 23 goals in the competition.

Fontaine's record remains intact at the top of this list 60 years and 14 World Cups later. The French forward scored in each of the six games he played in the tournament. Also, he is one of three players who managed to have two matches of at least three goals in a single World Cup.

Fontaine played only the 1958 World Cup because of an injury-plagued career. His World Cup stats are 13 goals in 6 games, with a 2.17 goal-per-game ratio.

The resume of Fontaine's goals in the 1958 contest is:

Hat-trick versus Paraguay in the first matchday of the group stage

Brace in a loss against Yugoslavia in the second matchday

A goal versus Scotland in the last matchday

Brace against Northern Ireland in the quarterfinals

A goal in a loss versus Brazil in the semifinals

Four goals in France's 6-3 win over Germany for third place.

Fontaine scored more goals in the tournament than the two best Brazilians Pelé (6 goals), and Vavá (5). But the Canarinha strikers outplayed Fontaine during the semifinals when Brazil defeated France 5-2 with a hat-trick by Pelé and one goal from Vavá.

In fact, Fontaine scored more goals than runner-up Sweden (12 goals) and fourth place Germany (12). France was the team with most goals scored with 23 but had the worst defense with 15 goals received.

The Frenchman's prolific World Cup career was his biggest highlight, however, it is not the only one. Fontaine was a prominent figure for Stade de Reims, winning four Ligue 1 titles, and a couple of French Cups. He scored 145 goals in 152 games for Reims. During Reims' runner-up effort in the 1958/59 European Cup, Fontaine was the leading goalscorer of the championship with ten, but his squad lost the final versus Real Madrid in Stutt.

Internationally, many defenses could not handle Fontaine's attacking explosiveness. During the 1960 European Championship qualifiers with and the tournament's final stage with France, Fontaine scored 8 goals in 4 matches. Overall, the striker put up 30 goals in just 21 games.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 France Football Hungary Football Lionel Messi Neymar
Germany's three worst losses in a World Cup match
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 5 Best Teams To Have Never Won The Trophy
RELATED STORY
10 legends who have never won a major international trophy
RELATED STORY
10 biggest chokes in football history
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 defenders in action
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 5 most underwhelming teams in history  
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 10 players who could light up the...
RELATED STORY
5 most high-profile penalty misses in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 3 Manchester United players who could...
RELATED STORY
5 former Manchester United players who have won the World...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
FT POR MOR
1 - 0
 Portugal vs Morocco
FT URU SAU
1 - 0
 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
5' IRA SPA
0 - 0
 Iran vs Spain
Tomorrow DEN AUS 05:30 PM Denmark vs Australia
Tomorrow FRA PER 08:30 PM France vs Peru
Tomorrow ARG CRO 11:30 PM Argentina vs Croatia
22 Jun BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
22 Jun NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
22 Jun SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
23 Jun BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
23 Jun KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
23 Jun GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us