Top 3 most important players at Real Madrid right now

Sahil Malik
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.88K   //    30 Jul 2018, 03:31 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
The dawn of a new era

Great players such as Zinedine Zidane and Raul Gonzalez were considered Real Madrid's most important stars during their era, and with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009, he lived up to the billing of being the most important player for the whites. But now that he has left Madrid to join Juventus, that spot is currently vacant.

Anyone who plays for Real Madrid is already a star. They must have proven themselves to be the best in the business in order to play for arguably the best club in the world. To become a superstar and talisman in such a team is a tough ask. And this is what makes this job so important.

Most Real Madrid players right now will be willing to give more than 100 percent to get recognised as the club's main man. And why not ? After all, If someone is the talisman of one of the very best clubs in the world, he automatically qualifies to be the best player on the planet.

So lets have a look at three most important players at Real Madrid right now who are also the top contenders to become the club's talisman in the coming season.

#1 Luka Modric

Turkey v Croatia - Group D: UEFA Euro 2016
World Cup MVP!

In spite being 32 years of age, Luka Modric won the golden ball at this year's FIFA World Cup. He guided a small nation like Croatia all the way to the finals of this prestigious competition. This proved that age is just a number for the Croatian captain, and he can still be the main man at Real Madrid.

Modric joined Los Blancos in 2012 from Spurs. He was regarded the worst transfer of the season by media. But that didn't affect Modric as he proved them all wrong by soon becoming an integral part of the team that went on to win 4 UCL titles in 5 years.

Last season following James Rodriguez's move to Bayern, Modric was given the number 10 jersey at Real Madrid. This number was previously worn by some of the club's greatest players such as Luis Figo, Wesley Sneijder and Robinho.

Luka Modric is often considered as the very best in his position. He is a legend for his national side. He is also one of the most important players in the current Real Madrid team, and will now be hoping to become the club's main man.

1 / 3 NEXT
Sahil Malik
CONTRIBUTOR
A fan of the beautiful game...
