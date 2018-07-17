Top 3 players in the 2018 FIFA World Cup

With France taking its second World Cup trophy home after defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final, there are many unique things to point out in one of the most significant World Cups we ever saw. Spectacular players, efficient team play, and many goals scored highlighted this World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar arrived in Russia to enter World Cup history at its finest, especially the latter two, due to their countries' history in football.

The top 2 teams, France and Croatia, had a good of players performing at the ultimate level in their careers, which helped their teams to get close to the most prominent objective for every squad: taking the trophy home.

The 21st World Cup in history delivered some great moments by established superstars and showed young talents who shocked the world with their tremendous ability and determination to perform in the biggest stage.

Harry Kane took the award for the most goals scored by a single player and Belgian Thibaut Courtois was praised as the best goalkeeper in the tournament. It is time to take a look at the podium with the best players in the tournament.

#3 Luka Modric (Croatia)

The prolific and hard-worker Real Madrid midfielder had an unbelievable run for his national side's best result in its FIFA World Cup history. Croatia's runner-up effort, which made a lot of football fans, outside of France, root for them in the deciding match.

Modric was the engine in Croatia's middle sector, alongside Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic. The Madrid player was named the best player in the tournament and received the Golden Ball after losing the decider versus France.

However, this list tends to recognize those players who helped their squad to reach the maximum goal, although Modric was probably the most valuable player for any team.

Modric led the competition in passes attempted (484) and completed (422), which represents an 87% completion percentage. He scored two goals in the tournament. His goal versus Argentina in the second matchday of the group stage was nearly perfect.

Modric was one of the players who made the 2018 FIFA World Cup one to remember.

