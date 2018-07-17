Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 3 players in the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Víctor R. López
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
691   //    17 Jul 2018, 14:11 IST

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-MATCH64-FRA-CRO

With France taking its second World Cup trophy home after defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final, there are many unique things to point out in one of the most significant World Cups we ever saw. Spectacular players, efficient team play, and many goals scored highlighted this World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar arrived in Russia to enter World Cup history at its finest, especially the latter two, due to their countries' history in football.

The top 2 teams, France and Croatia, had a good of players performing at the ultimate level in their careers, which helped their teams to get close to the most prominent objective for every squad: taking the trophy home.

The 21st World Cup in history delivered some great moments by established superstars and showed young talents who shocked the world with their tremendous ability and determination to perform in the biggest stage.

Harry Kane took the award for the most goals scored by a single player and Belgian Thibaut Courtois was praised as the best goalkeeper in the tournament. It is time to take a look at the podium with the best players in the tournament.

#3 Luka Modric (Croatia)

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

The prolific and hard-worker Real Madrid midfielder had an unbelievable run for his national side's best result in its FIFA World Cup history. Croatia's runner-up effort, which made a lot of football fans, outside of France, root for them in the deciding match.

Modric was the engine in Croatia's middle sector, alongside Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic. The Madrid player was named the best player in the tournament and received the Golden Ball after losing the decider versus France.

However, this list tends to recognize those players who helped their squad to reach the maximum goal, although Modric was probably the most valuable player for any team.

Modric led the competition in passes attempted (484) and completed (422), which represents an 87% completion percentage. He scored two goals in the tournament. His goal versus Argentina in the second matchday of the group stage was nearly perfect.

Modric was one of the players who made the 2018 FIFA World Cup one to remember.

Page 1 of 3 Next
Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA WC 2018 Croatia Football France Football Antoine Griezmann Kylian Mbappe Leisure Reading
Víctor R. López
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Football, Basketball, F1, MotoGP.
World Cup 2018: Top 10 Players From The Tournament
RELATED STORY
France's top 5 players at the 2018 FIFA World Cup so far
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 3 major takeaways from the Final
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 French Players Who Will Decide The Final 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 10 players in the tournament
RELATED STORY
4 Firsts in FIFA World Cup 2018 Finals
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Croatia lost 2-4 against...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Prize money for winning the biggest...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 talking points after Russia 2018
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup Final 2018 - Interesting anecdotes
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us