Top 3 players in Manchester United's history

Manchester United are one of the most successful clubs in world football and have been a force to be reckoned with for many years now. The Red Devils, under the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson, established themselves as a global superpower and have grown in stature over the years despite failing to win the Premier League title since 2013.

With a staggering 20 league titles and three European Cups to their name, Manchester United have been blessed with several world-class footballers over the years. Old Trafford has seen the likes of George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton set the tone in the 60s and 70s, while the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Roy Keane have also left lasting impressions with their performances.

Picking the top three players in Manchester United's history could ultimately boil down to personal preference, as seen in this article. For a club that has had so many world-class players over the years, it is impossible to determine who had a bigger impact while comparing footballers from different eras.

Nevertheless, due to a combination of reasons, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Scholes are three players who are worthy of that title.

Cristiano Ronaldo amongst Manchester United's greatest ever players

Arsenal v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

Rooney's exploits as a teenager at Everton earned him a big-money move to Old Trafford, and the young Englishman took the Premier League by storm under Sir Alex Ferguson. He is Manchester United's leading goalscorer in history with 250 goals and left the club in 2017 to seal a return to boyhood club Everton.

🤷‍♂️ “How can you say Scholes is not one of the best midfielders ever!?”



🤩 “Scholes, Gerrard, Zidane, Hoddle: the top 4 midfielders of all time!”



😯 “Put Scholes in Barca’s team, he’d be better than Xavi & Iniesta.”@MrJamieOHara1 makes a HUGE claim about an #MUFC legend! 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qx0iLU1QWm — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 6, 2021

Scholes, on the other hand, was a product of the famed Manchester United youth academy and belonged to the Class of 92 that also produced the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville. The Englishman is hailed as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation and received high praise from the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Xavi over the course of his career.

David de Gea is now fifth in most Premier League appearances for #mufc:



1: Ryan Giggs = 632

2: Paul Scholes = 499

3: Gary Neville = 400

4: Wayne Rooney = 393

5: David De Gea = 327



AND has made the most #PL appearances for United out of any non-British player. 👏 — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) January 5, 2021

When it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo, not much needs to be said about the brilliance of the man. Having signed for Manchester United as a teenager, Ronaldo burst onto the scene at Old Trafford and established himself as the best player in the world, winning a Ballon d'Or in Manchester United colors in the process.

The Theatre of Dreams has been home to several gifted footballers over the years and looks set to carry on in the same direction, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes impressing for Manchester United currently.

