Top 3 Players Manchester United Will Try to Sign in 2019

Tristan Elliott
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
291   //    15 Sep 2018, 01:15 IST

Brazil v United States
Could United break the transfer record by signing the Brazilian?

Manchester United continue to struggle in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson years. The club was the formidable Premier League force during Ferguson's 26-year spell as they won the Champions League twice in addition to 13 Premier League triumphs. The Manchester club has since declined to the point where qualifying for Europe's premier competition is a major challenge every year.

Here are three players that could turn the famous club into contenders on a global stage once again.

#3 Gareth Bale

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga
The Welshman has been at Madrid for five years

Gareth Bale has been linked with a move back to the Premier League ever since he left Tottenham in 2013. The Welshman will turn 30 next summer which means the window for United to sign the player is narrowing.

Real Madrid will likely want at least £75 million for the player. Spending so much money on the Welshman would only make sense for the Manchester club if they can guarantee having Bale for the remainder of his peak years. The chances of the transfer happening this summer are also increased due to Madrid looking to make room for a younger player such as Kylian Mbappe. Due to Bale's age and the costs involved, it seems to be now or never for this move to happen.

#2 Jerome Boateng

Germany Training And Press Conference
United was linked with the player over the summer

Boateng was of course linked with a move to United over the summer. The defender himself claims to have turned down the club during a phone call with Jose Mourinho.

The continued dominance of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga could make the German reassess his future at the end of the season and the 30-year-old may ultimately decide to embark on one last challenge. The Premier League and Manchester United seem like the most realistic destination due to his history. Boateng, of course, spent one year with neighbours Manchester City in 2010. His unfinished business in the league and the fact that United have already conceded 7 goals in 4 games this season, means that this transfer would suit both parties.


Tristan Elliott
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
