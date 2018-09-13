Top 3 Real Madrid players from August 2018

Julen Lopetegui - Real Madrid boss

Real Madrid put in a heavy workload in pre-season in the United States, but were back in business in the second week of August. The Whites faced Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn in a match that ended 4-2 in the opponent’s favour. There were several talking points that were made visible after the heavy loss, but certainly a few positives that could be taken away as well.

Eventually, Lopetegui’s team did improve in the Spanish top flight, and successfully put aside Getafe, Girona and Leganes to clinch nine out of nine points ahead of the international break. Ahead of their fixture against Athletic Bilbao this weekend, we take a look at who the top three players were in the month of August.

#1 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale

Real Madrid’s Welsh Wizard has started the season in blitzing form. The former Tottenham winger provided an assist for Karim Benzema in the UEFA Super Cup and has been on target in each of their three LaLiga duels. To add to that, Bale also has an assist to his name from the trip to Girona.

The incentive was upon him to take over Cristiano Ronaldo’s responsibility, and so far he has surely done well to fill the Portuguese’s void. However, it will be nice to see how things pan out as the season gets busier, and if Bale can maintain positive levels of fitness throughout the campaign.

#2 Karim Benzema

Celebration

Karim Benzema totally flopped in the league last season. However, his blushes were saved towards the end of it following a brace against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final, and a goal in the final as well. Having scored just 5 goals in the entirety of last season, Benzema already has 4 in three matches so far this LaLiga season.

The 30 year old also scored in the UEFA Super Cup before notching back to back doubles against Girona and Leganes. Moreover, he has also been doing the defensive and pressing duties in due manner.

Benzema has always been one of the best number nines in the world, and with a respectable amount of goals, he can prove that yet again.

