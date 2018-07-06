Top 3 surprise signings you might have missed out on during the World Cup

Rooney at the DC United presser

With the World Cup heading into its deeper stages, top clubs from various European leagues around the world are making considerable strides in the ongoing transfer window to compete and set their teams up for next season.

While some players and clubs have made good decisions and efficient moves to raise their game next season, few surprising decisions have also been made by certain clubs.

With the transfer window open for a shorter time for Premier League clubs this time around, decisions will have to be made swiftly.

The history of the World Cup has been stories galore of great talents displaying their skills on the grandest stage. However, very few of them have consistently performed at the club level thereafter.

History even suggests that during a World Cup season, clubs end up making more surprise signings than usual.

That being said, we look at the top 3 surprise signing of the window so far.

#3 Wayne Rooney

Everton and Wayne Rooney reached an agreement for the player to join MLS side DC United on a permanent transfer.

Rooney retired from international football in 2017, with his 53 goals in 119 appearances to his name, making him England’s all-time leading marksman. The 32-year-old won five Premier League titles and the Champions League in his 13-year stint with Manchester United. He became the Manchester club’s record scorer after accumulating 253 goals in his 559 matches for them.

Rooney also led Everton’s Premier League scoring charts last season with 10 goals, and the move to the MLS comes as a surprise to many. His sublime effort from 57 yards out to complete a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over West Ham United was named Goal of the Season in the Club’s end-of-season awards.

After re-joining his childhood club last season, the decision to move abroad must not be easy for the player and comes as a shock to the footballing community. Rooney has been linked with the MLS for a number of years now, and the move has finally materialised this time around.

He scored a total of 208 Premier League goals for Everton and Manchester United combined, making him the second highest goalscorer in Premier League history. Rooney will complete the formalities of his move to the club after the MLS transfer window opens on July 10. Being a huge coup for the MLS, Rooney will definitely attract a bunch of fans and players, to the league.

He has thus followed his former teammate, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, to the United States in the twilight of his club career.