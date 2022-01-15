Top 3 winter transfers in the Premier League so far this season

The Premier League transfer window elicits a lot of excitement among football fans. It also allows clubs to take a closer look at their squad and make the required tweaks in the form of incoming and outgoing players.

In contrast to the busy summer transfer window, the January transfer window is usually quiet. However, it offers teams to focus on specific issues. It gives them the opportunity to discover short-term fixes that will assist them tone down their problems and strengthen their squad.

There have already been some high-profile signings in the Premier League in this window

This season's winter transfer window has been active for a couple of weeks now. There have already been several transfers made across clubs.

Barcelona's successful coup of Ferran Torres from Manchester City is topping the charts. But there have been a few astute signings in the last two weeks as well. The Premier League has saw 17 incoming transfers at the time of writing.

On that note, let's take a look at three big moves which have already happened in the English top flight during the ongoing January transfer window.

#3. Lucas Digne to Aston Villa

Aston Villa completed Lucas Digne transfer coup from Everton

French fullback Lucas Digne joined the Premier League rivals Aston Villa from Everton after falling out of favor with manager Rafael Benitez. The Merseyside club agreed to accept up to £25 million for the left-back, who signed a long-term contract at Villa Park.

With his arrival, Digne is touted to directly replace current Aston Villa first-choice left-back Matt Targett. Even in a more confined attacking role at Everton, Digne created 1.7 chances per 90 minutes this season, compared to 1.3 for Targett.

TheMightyBlues @MightyBluesYT BREAKING! Lucas Digne has posted the following message on his Instagram. BREAKING! Lucas Digne has posted the following message on his Instagram. #EFC 🚨 BREAKING! Lucas Digne has posted the following message on his Instagram. #EFC https://t.co/ypbXJGQS5l

Following a conflict with Benitez over Everton's tactics, Digne fell out of favor.

The 28-year old defender appeared to take a dig at Benitez in an Instagram post on Wednesday. He stated that "sometimes it only takes one person from outside to destroy a beautiful love affair."

#2. Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round.

England defender Kieran Trippier was Newcastle United's first signing since the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover in October.

The Magpies completed the transfer earlier this month, for a reported fee of £12 million with add-ons. Trippier previously played in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley. He returned to the Premier League after a two-and-a-half-year stay with Atletico Madrid.

With just a solitary win in their 19 league encounters so far, Newcastle United currently sit in 19th place in the Premier League. The 31-year-old full-back will try to bolster Newcastle's defense and help them avoid relegation.

Newcastle United FC @NUFC Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier:



"On the training ground he's been excellent. From the first day when he spoke to the group he was hugely impressive. He's shown a level of maturity and composure we're going to need going forward. I know he's going to be a great signing for us." Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier:"On the training ground he's been excellent. From the first day when he spoke to the group he was hugely impressive. He's shown a level of maturity and composure we're going to need going forward. I know he's going to be a great signing for us." https://t.co/uXDIALmjy8

Trippier made as many as 86 appearances for Los Rojiblancos and aided them in lifting their first La Liga title in six years last season.

#1. Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa

Philippe Coutinho revealing his Aston Villa jersey

Much to the ecstasy of their fans, Aston Villa started their January transfer window with a couple of brilliant pieces of business. Villa completed the signing of midfielder Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal before signing Digne.

Having endured an injury-hit spell in Spain, the Brazil international flew to Birmingham to complete his loan move in the Premier League to Villa on Tuesday.

Coutinho, who will wear the number 23 shirt, heads back to the Premier League after having a five-year stint with Liverpool from 2013 to 2018. He played 201 games for the Reds, scoring 54 goals and assisting 45.

B/R Football @brfootball

Lucas Digne ($33M)



Aston Villa are making moves this January 🤝 Philippe Coutinho (loan)Lucas Digne ($33M)Aston Villa are making moves this January 🤝 Philippe Coutinho (loan) ✅Lucas Digne ($33M) ✅Aston Villa are making moves this January 🤝 https://t.co/yQQwEeQJpS

With the move, the 29-year-old playmaker has now been reunited with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard. The Liverpool legend took over as manager at Villa Park in November after the sacking of Dean Smith.

Gerrard will be hoping that his former team-mate, who has already proven his worth in the Premier League, can bring some magic to Villa Park.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is worth emphasizing that Coutinho will add experience to the already bolstered Villa attack. It now consists of Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and the Brazilian himself.

Edited by Aditya Singh