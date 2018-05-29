Top 3 World Cup Goals That Went Under The Radar

These 3 screamers are often left out when the greatest World Cup goals are discussed

Shambhu Ajith SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 16:46 IST

England's David Platt volleys home his dramatic winning goal in the last minute of extra time

Making it to the national squad for the World Cup is struggle enough for most footballers. They need to have a lot of things going for them. And when a player finally makes it to the squad after proving that he's a worth his salt, he'll realise that his journey has only started.

Showing up for the big occasion and catering to it are two entirely different things. While the pressure of the grandest stage of football could prove to be too much to deal with for several players, several others step up to the plate and deliver in grand fashion.

Scoring a goal in a World Cup would be something that a footballer will take to his grave. Watching someone score a peach would be something that the fans will take to theirs. We have seen some absolutely wonderful goals being scored in the World Cup and here, we take a look at 3 top goals that have slipped under the radar.

Starting with...

#3 David Platt (England) vs Belgium- 1990 World Cup

England and Belgium were battling it out in the Round of 16 in the 1990 World Cup held in Italy. The game looked set to remain deadlocked at the end of extra time and the shadow of a penalty shootout was looming large.

With just about a minute remaining on the clock, England won a freekick halfway inside their attacking half. It was too far away from goal to go for it directly. Paul Gascoigne was on set-piece duty.

Gazza floated a ball into the box and David Platt backpedalled in anticipation, swivelled and buried a volley into the far corner. England got through to the quarters by the skin of their teeth and it was an iconic David Platt goal that led them there.

Platt wheeled away in celebration and near the touchline, Bobby Robson let himself a bit loose and exploded into a dance in utter joy. And so did all of England, I would imagine.