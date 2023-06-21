Top 4 Barcelona players with the most Man of the Match awards in La Liga (2022/23)

Following a captivating display of skill, determination, and unwavering spirit, Barcelona emerged triumphant in the 2022/23 La Liga season, clinching the fiercely-contested Spanish League title.

Throughout this exhilarating campaign, a select group of exceptional players from the Blaugrana ranks have consistently left fans awestruck with their outstanding performances.

These incredible individuals have not only propelled their team to success but have also won the prestigious Man of the Match (MOTM) awards along the way.

As we reflect on Barcelona's remarkable journey to glory, we take a look at the top four players who have accumulated the most MOTM awards, symbolizing their crucial contributions and instrumental roles in securing the La Liga crown for the Blaugrana.

#4 Ousmane Dembele (3)

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander

The season started with Dembele in scintillating form, forming a potent partnership with Lewandowski and Raphinha. However, fate had a different plan in store for the French man.

Tragically, an injury struck, sidelining him for an extended period. Despite this setback, Dembele's impact during his limited appearances cannot be overstated. He appeared in 25 games in La Liga, with nine of them as a substitute.

Despite his unfortunate injury-prone nature, Dembele proved his worth as one of Barca's finest players. Impressively, he was awarded the coveted Man of the Match title after three separate clashes against Athletic Bilbao, Osasuna, and Mallorca.

During these standout performances, Dembele showcased his playmaking ability, contributing a total of four assists and two goals across the three matches.

#3 Frenkie de Jong (4)

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander

The 2022-23 La Liga season proved to be Frenkie de Jong's crowning achievement in a Barcelona jersey. Recognized for his exceptional performances, he rightfully secured a place in the La Liga Team of the Season. de Jong's contributions were hailed by both coach Xavi and his teammates, as he played a pivotal role in Barcelona's title-winning campaign.

Garnering the Man of the Match award in four games, including a hard-fought 1-0 away victory against Villarreal and a thrilling 2-4 win over Espanyol, de Jong showcased his unrivaled technique and visionary passing.

With three crucial assists, de Jong's creativity and selflessness helped Barca unlock opposing defenses and achieve league success.

#2 Raphinha Belloli (6)

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Raphinha Belloli is a clear example of a player that delivers when it matters the most. Apart from Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha was Barca's most consistent attacker in the just concluded La Liga season. When Dembele was out injured, the Brazilian stepped up and made the right wing his own.

Raphinha delivered crucial performances for the Blaugrana, including being the difference maker in 4 matches where they won with a one-goal difference. He ended up winning the Man of the Match award six times in La Liga, finding the net seven times and assisting seven times as well.

#1 Robert Lewandowski (7)

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander

Robert Lewanowski may not have had the kind of season that he would normally have at Bayern, but he was truly Barca's best attacker. His 23 league goals were enough to guarantee that Blaugrana would win La Liga and he would claim the Pichichi.

Lewandowski was fairly consistent all season and rightly deserved to be named the Man of the Match in seven of Barca's 38 league games. Lewa scored 32.8% of all of Barca's 70 goals in La Liga.

