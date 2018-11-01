×
Top 4 candidates to succeed Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid

vikas srivastava
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
166   //    01 Nov 2018, 11:11 IST

The former Spain coach struggled to weave any magic at the Bernabeu
The former Spain coach struggled to weave any magic at the Bernabeu

Julen Lopetegui has been sacked as Real Madrid head coach after a poor run of results in LaLiga, which has resulted in the European Champion falling to 9th position on the table.

The former Spain coach struggled to weave any magic at the Bernabeu. Ronaldo's departure, and not buying a proper replacement did hurt Real Madrid, but still they have 8 Ballon d'Or nominees in the team, and they were expected to do better.

The European champions announced that Santiago Solari would be temporarily responsible for the training, and will work as the interim manager.

#1 Antonio Conte

He is a tactical genius, and he could truly solve Madrid's defensive problems
He is a tactical genius, and he could truly solve Madrid's defensive problems

Antonio Conte is the most prominent candidate for Real Madrid. He is a tactical genius, and he could truly solve Madrid's defensive problems. He is a high profile manager having experience of managing top teams like Juventus and Chelsea. He also has experience of managing the Italian national football team.

He led the Italian giants Juventus to three league titles. His first season at Chelsea saw him winning the English Premier League in a convincing and dominant manner.

Conte has been out of action since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season. If given freedom to operate, he could really fix Madrid's dressing room issues and bind the team together, bringing out good results.

#2 Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is a highly regarded coach
Mauricio Pochettino is a highly regarded coach

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is another name linked repeatedly to the possibility of managing Real Madrid. When Zidane left in May, he was among the most prominent candidates to take over the responsibility. 

Mauricio Pochettino is a highly regarded coach for developing and nurturing young talents, and he has done wonders at Spurs, and built a competitive squad from a very low budget. He is a respected manager.  

The former Espanyol coach has confirmed that he will never coach Barcelona during his career, which has revived the hopes of some Real Madrid fans, but there is a problem, as it will be difficult for Tottenham to give up its Argentine coach, especially since he just signed a new contract.

vikas srivastava
ANALYST
Mathematician and a 'Culé'
