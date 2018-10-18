Top 4 central defenders Manchester United could sign in January

jeremy maroc FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

Once it was contentious, with many claiming it was just a myth. Then it became clear. Then calamitous. Then funny. And now pitiful. It is the shortage of quality in Man United's defence. So calamitous is the situation it is almost inconceivable that this is the same defence that went toe-to-toe with Spurs' to be crowned league's best last season.

Perhaps therein lies the problem. It is the exact SAME defence. No upgrades. No injection of quality. Stale competition for places. And while players, particularly those in the age group of United's defenders ought to be improving and adding maturity, leadership and consistency to their game, the opposite is true for the likes of Phil Jones. That said Old Trafford could do with fresh faces at the back.

Step forward these 4 candidates. Media usually has a field day with Man United rumours and these players are no exception as the recent past has shown. Ideally, for United, any new arrivals should boast tactical and technical proficiency - positional awareness, strength in the tackle, ability to play from the back etc - as well as maturity and leadership. Obviously, those marketing would also like a player with a following and a face that doesn't scare little children.

Ranging from all over Europe, the qualities and flavours they would take to Old Trafford could be just what United need right now. And only one of them is certainly not enough so some players need to be shown the exit. Phil Jones? Rojo? Smalling? Food for thought.

#4 Milan Skriniar

Manchester United are crying out for a tough-tackling centre-back and Inter Milan's 23-year-old Milan Skriniar could be the answer to their prayers.

Reports have been going around linking him with a £70 million move away from Italy with Manchester named as a possible destination. His qualities are well documented, particularly his tackle proficiency and affinity for the short pass. His injury record is also admirable when compared to the likes of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo as he played all 38 games last season. Having amassed just 2 yellow cards in the league last term, the Slovakian could definitely be the calamity-free defender United need so badly. His age is also highly appealing as he could be a long-term solution as opposed to the short-term fixes United boss Jose Mourinho is famous for signing.

Factor in the development he could still undergo and he becomes a player suitors must sign before his value skyrockets.

