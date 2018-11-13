Top 4 international managers at the moment

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 123 // 13 Nov 2018, 19:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

International football may not come close to the excitement and fan-frenzy of club football but it has its own charms. There is nothing better than seeing your country hold its own or even emerge superior over a rival country. There are countless international rivalries such as England-France, England-Scotland, Portugal-Spain, Germany-France and Brazil-Argentina.

The World Cup, held in Russia in June this year saw thousands of fans flocking the stadiums with only one object- to see their country win. This quadrennial event, the European Championships (also known as the Euros) and the Copa America are some of the tournaments where countries vie for top honours and attract the world's attention.

As we head into the international break, we pick the top 4 managers of national teams at the moment. These managers display charisma and leadership to prove that they are indeed worthy of carrying the hopes of millions of their countrymen.

#1 Roberto Martinez (Belgium)

Roberto Martinez

Spaniard Roberto Martinez is the manager of the Belgium national team. He led his team to the semifinals of this year's World Cup in Russia, which they lost to eventual winners France. Martinez had earlier managed English clubs Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Everton.

The style of play Martinez has imbibed in his players in the Belgium team is awe-inspiring. It is a totally attack-minded approach which also focuses a lot on possession-style football. Belgium were touted to be one of the favourites at this year's World Cup and Martinez has had a big role to play in that.

#2 Gareth Southgate (England)

Gareth Southgate

England fans cheered manager Gareth Southgate on at the World Cup and called him 'one of our own' and it was hardly surprising. Southgate led the Three Lions to the semifinals of the tournament which they lost 2-1 to Croatia. However, Southgate was given a hero's welcome when he returned with his boys to England as he almost won the Cup with a team devoid of superstars and charismatic personalities.

A former England international himself (he was capped 57 times for the Three Lions), Southgate played as a defender for Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough. He had played in the 1998 World Cup and also in the 1996 and 2000 Euros.

#3 Didier Deschamps (France)

Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps became only the third person after Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer to win the World Cup both as player and coach. Deschamps was France captain when they won the 1998 World Cup on home soil. He was a defensive midfielder who was often credited to be smart and intelligent and someone who always won back possession.

Deschamps gave France the freedom to express themselves and Paul Pogba, among various others was seen benefitting from this kind of independence. He set Antoine Griezmann at the front of the attack line and also gave youngster Kylian Mbappe a lot of game-time.

#4 Luis Enrique (Spain)

Luis Enrique

Barcelona legend Luis Enrique is currently the manager of the Spanish national team after having served the club where he spent most of his playing career for three years. Enrique is one of those few players who has represented both Real Madrid and Barcelona and won a lot of honours with both.

Enrique was named the manager of the Spanish national team after Fernando Hierro, who led the team at the World Cup in Russia, stepped down. Enrique has had a lot of success with Barcelona and one will be hoping that he can recreate that with La Roja. His style of football is extremely attractive and one that focuses a lot on passing the ball in the right areas.