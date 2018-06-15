Top 5 left-backs in the World Cup

The analysis of best left-backs playing in FIFA World Cup 2018.

As World cup is only a week away, we examine the best players who will be competing in the left-back spot.

A left back has to be versatile so he can play according to the need of his team. He should have the character to defend crosses from his flank and should be able to attack when his team needs options to create chances. The left-backs featuring in our list have proved themselves over time; they are defensively sound and also have the skills to reach the final third; even to chip in with a few goals.

Austria v Germany - International Friendly

Be aware this list only contains the players who are featuring in the World Cup. So, if any Bayern fans are reading this, don't get offended by the fact that David Alaba is not up here. If Austria were in the World Cup, he would be on this list definitely. Another left-back which is not going to Russia is Alex Sandro, the highly-rated defender is not in Brazil's squad due to the dilemma of plenty. Tite picked Filipe Luis and Marcelo over him.

#5 DANNY ROSE (ENGLAND) -

The Tottenham Hotspurs' left-back has been in the news lately for a lot of reasons. He did not have much game-time with spurs in this season but still preferred to the likes of Luke Shaw and Ryan Bertrand. The 27-year old only appeared 17 times for his club.

In a recent interview, Rose revealed that he told his family not to come to Russia to see the Three Lions play. He took this decision because he is doubtful that his family may face racist comments. He said that he is numb to any racial abuse and will be able to put every effort on the pitch for his country.

England v Costa Rica - International Friendly

His attacking mentality will be very important for Gareth Southgate as he looks to play his team in a 3-5-2 formation with full-backs operating wing-backs. Danny Rose has been impressive in the friendly internationals for England and may hope to start ahead of Manchester United's left-back Ashley Young.