Top 4 Liverpool goalkeepers of all time

Aditya Joshi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 423 // 31 Oct 2018, 22:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pepe Reina enjoyed huge success at Liverpool

A reliable man in front of goal sometimes can turn the fortunes of his team on his own and can make improve his club's chances of winning silverware to a great extent. Sometimes, his role can be as decisive as a striker's and his brilliant saves could be more important than the goal.

The most successful English club at the European stage, Liverpool, indeed has been graced with some of the best goalkeepers of their times. Those outstanding stoppers have taken a pivotal role in Reds' immense success in England and in Europe as well.

Liverpool's men between the sticks were not famous for just statistical merits but also overall influence by their presence on the pitch and off the pitch as well.

Along with Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, John Aldridge, Steven Gerrard, list of Liverpool legends also include some immensely talented goalkeepers.

Let's have a look at the top four goalkeepers in Liverpool's history.

#4 David James

David James had a fantastic Liverpool career

David James has been fantastic for Liverpool and England in his prime years. The Englishman boasts an outstanding record of 169 clean sheets in the Premier League.

England's former man in front of the goal spent 7 years at Anfield between 1992 and 1999 and enjoyed best of days of his footballing career at Red half of Merseyside. Unfortunately, he had some huge ups and downs during his stay at Liverpool, with high profile errors in FA Cup final against Manchester United in 1996 damaging his reputation to some extent.

But, overall, he was reliable on the pitch and an immensely talented shot-stopper who had proved it several times and had reached an emphatic tally of 478 saves in the Premier League.

He has been a saviour for the Reds in tense situations and had a fabulous career with Liverpool.

1 / 4 NEXT