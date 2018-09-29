Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 4 players who had the opportunity to play for Italy but didn't

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
175   //    29 Sep 2018, 18:38 IST

Argentina Training Session & Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Russia 2018
Paulo Dybala could have played for Italy!

The Italian football team is enduring one of its worst times in its rich history of footballing success. It is a team under transition and it looks like process set to continue for a good amount of time. Their current squad is very weak and they don't have world class players, who can be compared to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne or Sergio Ramos.

Their talisman, Gianluigi Buffon has retired and their squad can't even be compared with their fellow European giants' squads. Spain and Germany have world class forwards like Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata, Marco Reus and Timo Werner whereas, Italy haven't got many players of such calibre.

The only players who are worth being compared to them are Lorenzo Insinge and Ciro Immobile. However, one of the main reasons for the lack of top quality players is that many of the players have rejected Italy, to instead represent the countries of their birth. Quite a few of the present superstars have been approached by Italy, only to be rejected.

Italy sits on the 20th spot in the FIFA rankings, finding themselves behind the likes of Mexico and Wales, countries which don't have a lot of stars. They are only marginally ahead of Peru and given the recent form of both the countries, they could slip behind Peru, as well.

However, Italy could have been in a much better position had, a few of the players accepted to play for them. These players could have saved Italy from embarrassment and possibly, helped them to qualify for the World Cup.

Now, we shall have a look at 4 players who could have represented Gli Azzurri.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Olympics Day 5 - Men's Football - Korea Republic v Gabon
Aubameyang

The Gabonese international had the choice of representing 1 country from 4 countries! That is an option that most players (perhaps none) don't have. And the Arsenal star chose the least attractive of all the options, Gabon. Born in France, he played a friendly for France U21 before switching allegiance. He was invited to play for the Italy U19 team and could have played for Spain because he held Spanish Citizenship.

However, he chose Gabon because his father played for and captained Gabon. Currently, he is one of the best African players and has scored 24 times in 57 games for The Panthers.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Argentina Football Italy Football Mauro Emanuel Icardi Paulo Dybala
Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. I follow Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans with a lot of enthusiasm. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
Five of the most tactically astute managers in the world
RELATED STORY
5 worst substitutions in football history
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial football matches of all time
RELATED STORY
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
10 biggest chokes in football history
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
8 famous players who donned the number 8 jersey
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who had the chance to represent Argentina
RELATED STORY
5 utility players who have lifted the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us