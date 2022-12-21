Top 4 Premier League attackers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

The Premier League was duly represented at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. A total of 120 players from the Premier League made an appearance at matches during the tournament. We witnessed several amazing displays from numerous Premier League attackers like Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur, Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and Julian Alvarez of Manchester City. A final tally of 38 goals were scored by 25 Premier League players at the World Cup.

While great displays by several players depicted the quality of the league, let us look at the four Premier League attackers who impressed the most during the entire tournament.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane of England vs France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Despite having a slow start in terms of goal scoring, the English skipper is arguably one of the best performing Premier League players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kane netted two goals and registered three assists in five appearances during the competition. Additionally, he was the second player with the highest completed defensive line breaking passes (7).

PFF FC @PFF_FC Defensive Line Breaking Passes Completed

2022 FIFA World Cup



🥇 Bruno Fernandes, Portugal - 8

🥈 Harry Kane, England - 7

🥉 Mateo Kovacic, Croatia - 6 Defensive Line Breaking Passes Completed2022 FIFA World Cup🥇 Bruno Fernandes, Portugal - 8🥈 Harry Kane, England - 7🥉 Mateo Kovacic, Croatia - 6 https://t.co/6ZJt2c6LEV

One unique thing about his performances was his versatility and ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates despite featuring as a striker. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his consistency in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign at Tottenham.

#3 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka - England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Englishman is arguably one of the young players who impressed the most at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and his attacking intuition was outstanding for Gareth Southgate's side.

Saka was energetic and tricky in attack as he netted three goals in four appearances and averaged 1.8 tackles per game.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Bukayo Saka at



Goals - 3

Key passes - 5

🏹 Shots per game - 1.8

Tackles per game - 1.8

Pass success rate - 79.2%



Saka is the U23 Player of the Tournament



#FIFAWorldCup Bukayo Saka at #Qatar2022 Goals - 3Key passes - 5🏹 Shots per game - 1.8Tackles per game - 1.8Pass success rate - 79.2%Saka is the U23 Player of the Tournament 💫 Bukayo Saka at #Qatar2022: ⚽ Goals - 3 🔐 Key passes - 5🏹 Shots per game - 1.8💪 Tackles per game - 1.8🎯 Pass success rate - 79.2%⭐ Saka is the U23 Player of the Tournament #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/IFsgAXeedY

It will be interesting to see if the 21-year-old can help Arsenal's attack in maintaining their consistency in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus.

#2 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford - Wales v England: Group B - FIFA WC Qatar 2022

Despite not enjoying an abundance of game time like several players on the list, the Manchester United attacker was precise in the final third of the pitch throughout the competition.

Rashford was in fine-form as he netted three goals in five appearances during the competition.

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck This season and World Cup has shown that you can never write off Dr Marcus Rashford MBE. #MUFC This season and World Cup has shown that you can never write off Dr Marcus Rashford MBE. #MUFC https://t.co/hAFIvhtitG

The 25-year-old has definitely proven his doubters wrong in 2022 and he remains a key player for the Red Devils in the ongoing 2022-33 campaign.

#1 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Julian Alvarez - Argentina v France: Final - FIFA WC Qatar 2022

The Argentinian striker is arguably one of the best performing forwards in the just concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup and his attacking intuition helped Argentina in winning the trophy.

Alvarez scored four goals in seven appearances during the competition and was the highest scoring Premier League player in the tournament.

William Hill @WilliamHill



⊚ Julián Álvarez: 4

⊚ Bukayo Saka: 3

⊚ Richarlison: 3

⊚ Marcus Rashford: 3

⊚ Harry Kane: 2

⊚ Aleksandar Mitrović: 2

⊚ Kai Havertz: 2



Feeling at home at the World Cup 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗽⊚ Julián Álvarez: 4⊚ Bukayo Saka: 3⊚ Richarlison: 3⊚ Marcus Rashford: 3⊚ Harry Kane: 2⊚ Aleksandar Mitrović: 2⊚ Kai Havertz: 2Feeling at home at the World Cup 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗽⊚ Julián Álvarez: 4⊚ Bukayo Saka: 3⊚ Richarlison: 3⊚ Marcus Rashford: 3⊚ Harry Kane: 2 ⊚ Aleksandar Mitrović: 2⊚ Kai Havertz: 2Feeling at home at the World Cup 🏡

The 22-year-old's impressive display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament is commendable and he's most likely to give Pep Guardiola a selection headache in the ongoing 2022-23 season. It will be fascinating to see if he will be paired with Erling Haaland in Manchester City's attack in the coming days.

Poll : 0 votes