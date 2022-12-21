Top 4 Premier League attackers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

The Premier League was duly represented at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. A total of 120 players from the Premier League made an appearance at matches during the tournament. We witnessed several amazing displays from numerous Premier League attackers like Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur, Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and Julian Alvarez of Manchester City. A final tally of 38 goals were scored by 25 Premier League players at the World Cup.
While great displays by several players depicted the quality of the league, let us look at the four Premier League attackers who impressed the most during the entire tournament.
#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
Despite having a slow start in terms of goal scoring, the English skipper is arguably one of the best performing Premier League players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Kane netted two goals and registered three assists in five appearances during the competition. Additionally, he was the second player with the highest completed defensive line breaking passes (7).
One unique thing about his performances was his versatility and ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates despite featuring as a striker. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his consistency in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign at Tottenham.
#3 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
The Englishman is arguably one of the young players who impressed the most at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and his attacking intuition was outstanding for Gareth Southgate's side.
Saka was energetic and tricky in attack as he netted three goals in four appearances and averaged 1.8 tackles per game.
It will be interesting to see if the 21-year-old can help Arsenal's attack in maintaining their consistency in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus.
#2 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
Despite not enjoying an abundance of game time like several players on the list, the Manchester United attacker was precise in the final third of the pitch throughout the competition.
Rashford was in fine-form as he netted three goals in five appearances during the competition.
The 25-year-old has definitely proven his doubters wrong in 2022 and he remains a key player for the Red Devils in the ongoing 2022-33 campaign.
#1 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)
The Argentinian striker is arguably one of the best performing forwards in the just concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup and his attacking intuition helped Argentina in winning the trophy.
Alvarez scored four goals in seven appearances during the competition and was the highest scoring Premier League player in the tournament.
The 22-year-old's impressive display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament is commendable and he's most likely to give Pep Guardiola a selection headache in the ongoing 2022-23 season. It will be fascinating to see if he will be paired with Erling Haaland in Manchester City's attack in the coming days.