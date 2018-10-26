Top 4 Premier League goalscorers still playing in the League

Manchester City v Burnley FC - Premier League

Premier League is one of the most prestigious and anticipated football leagues in the World. It consists of 20 teams and operates on a system of promotion and relegation with the English Football League. Since its inception in 1992, it has seen 47 English teams and two Welsh clubs competing in the league.

The Premier League has witnessed amazing players with the likes of Thierry Henry, John Terry, Paul Scholes, Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo in its 26 years of running.

Without much ado let us look at the top 4 currently active Premier League goalscorers of all time.

#4. Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku has scored 105 goals from 225 appearances with various clubs in the Premier League putting him at the number four position on the list.

Lukaku arrived in the Premier League in 2011 with Chelsea at a transfer fee of €15 million. However, his time with Chelsea didn't last long as he moved to West Bromwich Albion on loan, and then Everton where he established himself as a world-class striker after which Manchester United came calling.

In 2017, he joined Manchester United at a transfer fee of €84.7 million with a five-year contract. In the 2017-2018 season alone for the Red Devil, he netted 16 goals in 34 appearances.

Lukaku was part of the PFA Team of the Year in the 2016-2017 season. However, this season, Lukaku has not been at his best and has been missing chances consistently.

#3. Harry Kane

Harry Kane

One of England's deadliest striker and forward of this generation, Harry Kane is number three on the list. He has scored 113 goals from 162 matches in the Premier League.

Harry Kane began his professional journey with the senior Tottenham Hotspur in 2010 after representing them at the youth level. However, just after a year with the team, he was loaned to Leyton Orient which currently plays in the National League.

Kane came back in the 2011-2012 seasons, but his opportunities are limited as he went again on loan to multiple clubs such as Millwall, Norwich City, and Leicester City.

However, Kane opportunities came in the 2014-2015 season where he played a total of 34 games and scored 21 goals. Since then he has been unstoppable as he went on to score more and more goals in every season amounting to current 113 goals.

Kane also captained England National Team in the recently concluded World Cup in which the Three Lions came fourth in the tournament. He also won the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals, and the only second English player to do so after Gary Linker in 1986.

Kane also won the Premier League Golden Boot award two times, Spurs Player of the Year in the 2014-2015 season and was also a part of FIFA World Cup Dream Team 2018.

All stats are from transfermarkt.com

