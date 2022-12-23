Top 4 Premier League players at the concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

The Premier League was arguably one of the most represented football leagues at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The league's quality was evident as we witnessed numerous spectacular performances by several Premier League names like Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, and Julian Alvarez.

While Argentina are the current World Cup Champions, this article will look at the Premier League players who impressed the most at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka - England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA WC Qatar 2022

The Englishman was one of the best-performing players in the competition and his constant attacking threat was outstanding.

Saka was England's joint top-scorer in the competition as he scored three goals in four appearances. Similarly, he was the best-rated English player by WhoScored.

The 21-year-old's impressive performances in the competition have definitely solidified his standing in England's squad. It will thus be interesting to see if he remains consistent for Arsenal in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

#3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes - Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA WC Qatar 2022

Before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition, the Portuguese international was quite inconsistent at Manchester United. But he was arguably Portugal's most impressive player in this year's edition of the competition.

Fernandes netted two goals and registered three assists in four World Cup appearances for Portugal. Similarly, he had the highest average rating in the competition via SofascoreINT.

He remains a crucial player for Erik ten Hag in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and it will be interesting to see if he can replicate his World Cup performance in the Premier League.

#2 Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Emiliano Matinez - Argentina v France: Final - FIFA WC Qatar 2022

The Argentine goalkeeper was arguably the best-performing keeper in the tournament. His brilliance in tough games was one of the cogent reasons why Argentina won the trophy.

Martinez kept three clean sheets, the joint highest number of clean sheets in the competition. Similarly, he was named the goalkeeper of the tournament.

He deserves to be credited for his outstanding performance in goal and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

#1 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Julian Alvarez - Argentina v France: Final - FIFA WC Qatar 2022 edition

The Manchester City forward was brilliant in attack as he was also the highest-scoring Premier League player in the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition.

Alvarez netted four goals in seven appearances and it can be stated that he was one of Argentina's unsung heroes in the competition.

Similarly, in the absence of Lautaro Martinez, who struggled to find his scoring form, Alvarez stepped up and performed excellently.

With the attention he's garnered, he'll continue to play a key role in Pep Guardiola's outfit.

