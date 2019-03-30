×
Top 4 swap deals that might happen in the summer transfer window

Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
Feature
542   //    30 Mar 2019, 20:12 IST

Who will switch sides with Antoine Griezmann?
Who will switch sides with Antoine Griezmann?

We are moving into the business end of the season and it is just a matter of months until the summer transfer window opens. Various players have already decided where they will move while others are being chased by big clubs. Frenkie de Jong will play the next season at Barcelona and his teammate de Ligt is under the scanner of Barcelona as well as Bayern Munich. Christian Pulisic will find himself in the blues of Chelsea next season while Benjamin Pavard will be in the Bavarian reds.

Talking about transfers, we will move into the aspect of a swap deal. It so happens that sometimes clubs like a player of the opposite side and offer one of their players in exchange. Simple, right? Well, it is a rarity that both sides find players with the exact same quality that they need. We are witnessing a swap deal in the Premier League with Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan being traded in exchange of each other. We know how that went. Not very well, of course.

But in the past, Ibrahimovich and Eto'o, Deco and Quaresma, Higuain and Bonucci, all have been a part of swap deals which benefited at least one of the parties. Let us have a look at four possible swap deals that could happen in the summer.

Note: We have essentially picked players who the teams might trade, keeping in mind their transfer targets.

#4 Saul Niguez for David Silva

One is an attacking maestro, the other is a defensive gem but both are top-quality players. Saul for Silva, a deal which gives City the defensive guy they need, and Atleti the attacking guy they need.
What do we have here? A pair of Spanish midfielders who could be a saucy duo. David Silva is a wonderful attacking midfielder while Saul is more suited to the defensive midfield or central midfield role. While Saul is only 24 years of age, Silva is well on the wrong side of his 30s.

Let us look into why this could be a successful deal. Fernandinho is 34 now. Manchester City is not having any other natural defensive midfielder either unless Pep decides to try John Stones at the position. Saul could be a perfect fit into the position and as good as he is, Pep will unleash his potential as he does with all his players. Moreover, it would be good to see him play under an attacking coach like Pep rather than the defensive Simeone.

Coming to Atleti, their situation is not any good. Thomas Lemar is not living up to the hype, Saul and Rodri are both more defensive than attacking. Thomas Partey and Koke are the other midfield options. The attacking flair is missing and so is a touch of big-game experience. Now, Kevin de Bruyne is actually the man who is suited best for the situation but Atleti can forget about it unless they offer a truckload of cash along with Saul. So, David Silva is the man. Pep is trying to get the team to be younger and Silva is towards the end of his peak. The City midfield is crowded with Bernardo Silva, de Bruyne, Fabian Delph, Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, and not to forget that Mahrez is actually a midfielder.

Blocking out any of the other names for a 33-year-old, especially Bernardo and de Bruyne is not a viable option. These two would love to start each and every game. Phil Foden will be used more and more in the coming season if we know Pep right. He would try to integrate the youngster as soon as possible. Thus letting Silva go is not a bad option, especially since you get your defensive midfielder free of cost.

This seems a really good deal but and is feasible with or without an extra amount of cash being paid.

