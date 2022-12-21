Top 4 young players at the concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

The 2022 FIFA World Cup competition is arguably one of the best in the history of the competition. We witnessed several outstanding displays from numerous teams like Morocco, France, and Argentina.
While Argentina are the new holders of the prestigious World Cup trophy, several young players performed excellently and has bolstered their market value.
On that note, this article will look at the four young players who impressed the most at the concluded 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup competition.
Without further ado, let's look at them.
#4 Jude Bellingham (England)
The Englishman is one of the young players who has impressed the most. His brilliance in midfield helped Gareth Southgate's team in reaching the quarter-finals of the competition.
The 19-year-old netted one goal and registered one assist in five appearances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition. Similarly, he registered 16 tackles, which was the fourth-highest in the entire competition.
Bellingham's impressive performance has definitely put him on the radar of several European giants.
#3 Aurélien Tchouameni (France)
The Real Madrid youngster's ability to stabilize the midfield while protecting the back four was outstanding for France.
The 22-year-old netted one goal in seven appearances during the tournament. However, the unique thing about his performances remains his ability to stabilize France's midfield in the absence of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.
He deserves to be credited for his ability to withstand pressure.
#2 Bukayo Saka (England)
The Englishman was in fine form in the concluded World Cup competition. His attacking threat was crucial for England as it also helped them in reaching the quarter-finals before they were eventually eliminated by France.
The 21-year-old netted three goals in four appearances and he averaged 1.8 shots per game during the competition.
It will, however, be interesting to see if he can maintain his consistency and help Arsenal in winning the 2022-23 Premier League title.
#1 Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)
The Benfica midfielder's presence in midfield strengthened the outlook of the team.
The 21-year-old netted one goal and registered one assist in seven appearances in the competition. Furthermore, his brilliance in midfield was evident as he was named the young player of the tournament.
Fernandez became the first South American player to win the award. It will thus be interesting to see if he can maintain his consistency in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.